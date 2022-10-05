jesusIMG_2242.jpg

Damage is seen at Jesus the Worker Parish.

FORT MYERS | Father Patrick O'Connor, pastor of Jesús Obrero (Jesus the Worker) Parish northwest of downtown Fort Myers, orchestrated a familiar operation Oct. 4 as he shuffled about his parish hall stacked high with clothing. 

An efficient food and water distribution line was in full swing as several thousand members of the mostly farmworker and Hispanic community came here on what was the busiest day of emergency supply distribution since Ian landed, according to Father O’Connor, an Oblate of St. Francis de Sales. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.