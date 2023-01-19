ST. AUGUSTINE  |  For the 17th year, pro-life advocates from around Florida and Georgia assembled in St. Augustine Jan. 13-14 for the annual March for Life.

It was the last opportunity to participate in the St. Augustine event. Next year, the March will be in Tallahassee, said May Oliver, director of the Office of Human Life and Dignity.

