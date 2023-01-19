ST. AUGUSTINE | For the 17th year, pro-life advocates from around Florida and Georgia assembled in St. Augustine Jan. 13-14 for the annual March for Life.
It was the last opportunity to participate in the St. Augustine event. Next year, the March will be in Tallahassee, said May Oliver, director of the Office of Human Life and Dignity.
The 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion was overturned by the court in June in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling.
“Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, states are being encouraged to move their marches to their capitols to be a presence for their legislatures,” Oliver said. “That doesn’t mean we won’t be doing rallies or other events in St. Augustine.”
And the March will no longer be timed to coincide with the anniversary of Roe v. Wade but linked to legislative events, she said.
Although pro-life advocates have been celebrating the end of Roe v. Wade, it was just an important battle in an ongoing war.
“The work is just beginning in our state,” Oliver said. “We’re being inundated with abortion tourism in Florida.”
The Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops is monitoring the Legislature, which begins in March, for pro-life legislation that could abolish abortion and regulation of the so-called morning-after pill.
The March for Life began on Friday evening at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche at Mission Nombre de Dios in St. Augustine. A college leadership workshop was held with Andy Secola, the Florida regional coordinator for Students for Life of America, and Pam Stenzel, a senior regional clinic director for community pregnancy clinics in Central and Southwest Florida.
Adoration and music followed at 5 p.m. and Father Clay Ludwig celebrated Mass in the shrine church followed by the illuminated living rosary. The evening ended with a praise and worship concert.
On the morning of Jan. 14, Bishop Erik Pohlmeier celebrated Mass for more than 4,000 people in attendance. The March began right after Mass where participants walked from the shrine to the center of downtown St. Augustine ending at the Plaza de la Constitucion for speaker presentations.
Jason Phillips, a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist, talked about the emotional and physical trauma that results from the abortion pill. May Oliver said about 56 percent of all abortions in Florida are by the pill, and that number could go as high as 80 percent in a year.
Melissa Coles gave the keynote presentation. She is the birth mother of the documentary “I Lived on Parker Avenue” and the recently released movie and book “Lifemark.” She shared with the marchers that she became pregnant at 18 and was on the table awaiting an abortion when she changed her mind and walked out. A couple who were unable to have children adopted the boy. Nineteen years later, the families had an emotional reunion. Coles now works with women struggling with unplanned pregnancies.
“Culture says, ‘choice, choice, choice’ but thwarts information from getting to people about alternatives,” Oliver said. “Adoption is such a viable and loving option.”
Wayne Friday, who volunteers outside an abortion clinic, shared his testimony about changing the mind of a woman seeking an abortion.
Oliver said about 4,000 people participated in Saturday’s event.
“We are grateful for the participation of all the dioceses and churches. We had many denominations attend. It’s not just a Catholic event. We gathered to celebrate the end of Roe v. Wade in a spirit of gratitude and to brainstorm about all the things that need to be done and how we’re going to do it.”
