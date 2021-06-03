Knights on Bikes pray before the start of the first Knights of Columbus-affiliated Ride for Vocations conducted in Florida and held May 27, 2021, starting at St. Katharine Drexel in Weston. Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski celebrated a morning Mass and led the ride all the way to the Knights of Columbus Kissimmee Council Hall No. 6624 south of Orlando. The event coincided with the annual Florida Knights of Columbus convention in Orlando May 28-May 31, and all donations benefited Florida seminarians.