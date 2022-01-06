Need an app dedicated to Catholic news? Look no further than the Florida Catholic Media.
This month the Florida Catholic Media introduced its app, which is free to download on Android and Apple devices. The content includes Florida Catholic stories and articles from Catholic News Service and Catholic News Agency.
Easy to read and easy to use, the app includes national, international and local stories all in one place. Want to know what Pope Francis is up to? Go to the app. Want to catch up on local headlines for your diocese? Go to the app. Need an inspirational pick-me-up story to read during your lunch hour? Go to the app.
Users can also enable motivations for favorite content, including breaking news, today’s headlines, Vatican news, obituaries, daily readings and saint of the day. You can also catch up on the latest columns from our partner bishops, as well as book reviews from trusted Catholic sources.
To get the app, go to the App Store for Apple devices and the Play Store for Android devices. Search for “Florida Catholic Media” and download our app.
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/florida-catholic-news/id1580791991
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.thefloridacatholic.android&hl=en_US&gl=US
