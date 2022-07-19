Bishop Symbols

On diplay are symbols indicative an episcopal ordination, including the crozier, left, bishop's miter and ring. As with the symbols of other shepherds, Bishop-Elect Erik Pohlmeier's crozier, ring and mitre will be aesthetically complementary to his personality and vision of ministry.

 PHOTOS BY CNS

ORLANDO  |  The Catholic faithful participate in many rites steeped in tradition and symbolism distinct to the Church.

And on July 22, Catholics of North Florida will celebrate one such tradition — the ordination and installation of Bishop-elect Erik Pohlmeier as 11th bishop of St. Augustine.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.