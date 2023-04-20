ORLANDO | On April 20, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the non-unanimity death penalty sentencing bill into law. SB 450 eliminates the requirement that a jury unanimously decide to sentence someone to death. The legislation allows a jury, by a vote of 8-4, to recommend a death sentence. This law goes into immediate effect.
“If one of the primary justifications for the death penalty is to provide solace and finality to victims, instituting this new unconstitutional statute almost certainly does the opposite,” said Maria DeLiberato, director of Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty. “This change is a return to Florida’s prior scheme — which the U.S. Supreme Court has already found unconstitutional — and which required nearly 100 new penalty phase trials. Many of those are still pending. This new law will be immediately challenged.”
The organization went on to argue that allowing non-unanimous juries “further exacerbates the racial disparity in the death penalty” and increases the risk of wrongful convictions.
During a March 2023 interview with the Florida Catholic, William Thomas Zeigler Jr., who is a death row inmate who has been on the row for 46 years, spoke out against the death penalty.
“The way I was raised and the life I had I didn’t pay too much attention to the prison system or to the court system, and as far as the death penalty went, I didn’t think about it much,” he said. “Now, I can tell you straight up it is wrong. And not just because I’m here. It’s straight up wrong. Just in Florida alone, if you look at the number of people exonerated by the courts, it tells you that mistakes are made. And the death penalty is political. Very political.”
Herman Lindsey, Florida’s 23rd death row exoneree, was sentenced to death by an 8-4 vote for a crime he did not commit.
“My jury got it wrong then, and allowing non-unanimity in the penalty phase diminished the jury’s responsibility and deliberative process,” Lindsey said. “We need to find a way to fix our system, not continue to break it.”
