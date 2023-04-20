The case of William Thomas Zeigler Jr. moves forward with DNA testing of almost 150 pieces of evidence

ORLANDO  |  On April 20, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the non-unanimity death penalty sentencing bill into law. SB 450 eliminates the requirement that a jury unanimously decide to sentence someone to death. The legislation allows a jury, by a vote of 8-4, to recommend a death sentence. This law goes into immediate effect.

“If one of the primary justifications for the death penalty is to provide solace and finality to victims, instituting this new unconstitutional statute almost certainly does the opposite,” said Maria DeLiberato, director of Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty. “This change is a return to Florida’s prior scheme — which the U.S. Supreme Court has already found unconstitutional — and which required nearly 100 new penalty phase trials. Many of those are still pending. This new law will be immediately challenged.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.