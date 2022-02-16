EVERGLADES CITY | Eager musicians stand by an open side door of the Holy Family Mission strumming guitars and preparing their voices for Sunday Mass. Those who arrive for the celebration nab a front row pew and pray.
It is the season between Lent and Easter, and as the hour draws closer to 10:30 a.m. on a Sunday, the parking lot fills with vehicles as the faithful anticipate the single opportunity to attend Mass for the week. During this time of year, Mission’s church doors are only open on Sundays.
The prefab church is located on one of the many quiet streets of Everglades City, a close-knit community where the Catholic mission is the largest of four Christian Churches in the city. When Father Tim Navin arrives to celebrate Mass, awaiting parishioners catch him for a quick chat once he steps foot on the grounds.
“Bright” because “Florida is building up,” Father Navin remarks of Everglades City’s Catholic future. “We’re getting new people every day. Snowbirds, come every year.” He acknowledged the city’s obvious charm. “Everglades City is a lovely, small town. It’s different than a lot of other things you would find in Florida.”
The town has friendly vibes as people wave at passerbys, residents travel more by golf cart than by automobile, and, with the exception of the 24/7 Circle K, all stores and restaurants close around 7 p.m.
Holy Family is the mission of San Marco Parish on Marco Island where Father Navis serves as pastor. Father Navin, a down-to-earth man, travels about an hour to serve his Everglades City flock and enjoys speaking with his congregation before and after the Mass.
“My predecessor of happy memory, Father Eugene McCarthy, started (Holy Family Mission) in 1993,” Father Navin said of the parish’s origins. “It was built by the Diocese of Venice.”
During Mass, Father Navin spoke candidly to his congregation, consisting much of visitors from other states. After high school in Illinois, he had attended what was then St. Procopius College in Chicago (which is now Benedictine University). Run by Benedictine monks, he became a Benedictine monk before pursuing the priesthood in the late 1970s and being ordained in 1979.
Some 10 years later, Father Navin relocated from Illinois to the Sarasota/Venice area in 1989. He asked his parishioners where they were from, quickly making them feel as one with the others. The crowd clapped each time someone mentioned a distant city or state. Father Navin wished them well and hoped they enjoyed the sights and activities of the town.
In addition to the town’s many airboat and swamp tours, it’s home to the Everglades National Park, a wetland area spanning 1.5 million acres of mangroves, alligators, exotic flora and fauna, leatherback turtles, and panthers, all of which snowbird Catholics can experience while discovering what tropical life is like.
“It’s growing,” Father Navin said of the town’s popularity and Holy Family’s congregation. “New people bring new ideas. New experiences of Church. I’m optimistic. I’m looking forward to (Holy Family’s future).”
Because of the limited population, Holy Family closes its doors immediately after Easter. “There are four full-time Catholics in Everglades City during the summer,” Father Navin said. “But come the winter season, we have two RV parks. We have a lot of mid-western people … who roll the RV out of the barn, lock up, and head for Everglades City. You meet people from all over the country here. Nice folks. Real nice people.”
After each Sunday Mass, the “lovely, wonderful people” of Holy Family enjoy cookies and coffee while they speak with each other, exchanging stories of their homes and parishes in other states, and enjoying conversations with Father Navin. Sometimes, they will reorganize the main aisle and have a potluck supper to share food and celebrate their faith with other Catholics.
The arrival of snowbirds also marks two important Church seasons — Advent and the preparation for the birth of Christ, and Lent and the celebration of the resurrection Easter Sunday.
“Advent is special because it is the coming of the Christ child,” Father Navin said. “At the beginning of Advent, we are looking forward to the coming of the Christ at the end of time, the day of judgment. But then as you get closer to Christmas we’re looking forward to the coming of Christ in his first time at Bethlehem as an infant. As Pope Francis said, ‘Choosing poverty over power.’”
“Jesus, as the Son of God could have come in power and authority, but he didn’t. He came as one of us, as a human being because He loved us so much,” Father Navin continued. “In that love, he takes on the form of a slave in the likeness of man. He knows the weakness we share. The trials, the tribulations, the difficulties. (Through his crucifixion), we are redeemed by his blood. It took the blood of the Christ to redeem us from sin, to pay the price that Adam and Eve began in original sin so that we could be saved.”
The pandemic, combined with national and international strife, has caused emotional, spiritual and physical harm. Father Navin’s advice to those worried about the future is simple: “Pray. Persevere. Run the race, like St. Paul. Don’t give up. Keep going. Have faith. Strive to reject sin. Remove temptation. But always rely on the grace of God and that will make all the difference in the end. We’re looking forward to a good new year,” Father Navin said. “Without peace in our hearts and minds, we’ll never have world peace. We need to pray. Strive to the good for others. Strive to be peacemakers and to be merciful at heart.”
For Catholics everywhere, Father Navin wants them to engage more with their parish. “Get involved in your parish church. You meet new people. You make new friends. You help the fathers. With all of that we build up the local church. We build it as a community of faith.”
For more information about Holy Family Mission, visit https://dioceseofvenice.org/find-a-parish/holy-family-mission-everglades-city/
