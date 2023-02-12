NICARAGUANS-WENSKI-MIAMI-WELCOME

Former Nicaraguan presidential hopeful Felix Maradiaga, one of the more than 200 freed political prisoners from Nicaragua, is embraced by a supporter outside a hotel after arriving in the United States at Dulles International Airport in Virginia Feb. 9, 2023. Miami Archbishop Thomas G. Wenski said Feb. 11 some of the exiled Nicaraguans, who included four or five priests, a couple of seminarians and a deacon, were expected to arrive in the Miami Archdiocese. (OSV News photo/Kevin Lamarque, Reuters)

Archbishop Thomas G. Wenski spoke to the Florida Catholic Feb. 11 about the expected arrival in Miami of some of the political prisoners released by the Nicaraguan government and flown to the U.S. Feb. 9.

"Most of the people expelled were politicians or candidates for public office that (Daniel) Ortega locked up before the elections," the archbishop said, but among them were "four or five priests, a couple of seminarians, a deacon and an organist."

