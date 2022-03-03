HOW TO HELP COLLECTING SHIRTS

ORLANDO | It is a campaign that has been a Lenten staple for Florida Catholic readers for 17 years, and it is quite humbling when a call or an email comes from a parish inquiring about participating in Long Sleeve Relief even before it is officially announced.

That is a display of the love and dedicated support the Catholic faithful have for Florida farmworkers. There are parishes that truly take ownership of the campaign. Those are some reasons why the Long Sleeve Relief campaign has flourished, even through recessions and pandemics.

Many of our readers are familiar with the campaign, which asks for donations of clean, used or new men’s and women’s cotton long-sleeve shirts that can be used in the fields. The drive works to create awareness of the conditions farmworkers face, the vital role they play in the economy and how to advocate for them as they address concerns in their communities and on the fields.

Long-sleeve shirts might seem like a folly in Florida’s weather because it can get brutally hot, but in the fields they are a necessary tool to keep farmworkers healthy from sun exposure and pesticides. Dealing with pesticides branches to other issues of concern: Pregnant workers run the risk of giving birth to children with birth defects; if workers are not offered drinking cups in the fields, they might cut a pepper in half and use that as a drinking cup, which exposes them to pesticides that seeped into the vegetable.

But before embarking on this year’s campaign, the Florida Catholic reached out to the Farmworkers Association office in Apopka to ask are the shirts still needed? Are too many being donated, which can lead to issues of storage because farmworkers themselves and advocacy offices have a limited amount of space. The response was yes to shirts, but there are other needs, as well.

“We will continue to accept long-sleeve shirts at each of our area offices, and, in addition, if parishioners prefer and are able to donate food and or monetary donations for Farmworker Association of Florida to buy food, that is most welcome, as well,” said Jeannie Economos, health and safety project coordinator for Farmworker Association of Florida who has worked with the Florida Catholic Media’s campaign for more than a decade. “Another item that there is always a need for are baby clothes and diapers, and children’s clothes. As children outgrow their clothes so quickly, children’s clothes are always a need for the farmworker community. Thank you very much, and thank you for your incredible efforts at the Florida Catholic over the past 17 years, and to its readers for wanting to continue to support our farmworker communities.”

After speaking with advocates, the campaign should not just concentrate on just shirts, but also listening and learning from the farmworkers about urgent needs:

• To those who wish to donate shirts, it is asked to forgo donating shirts that are extra-large or above. Small, medium and large shirts seem to be the most used by the community.

• There are specific needs for diapers, wipes and feminine hygiene items. Any donation of such items would be appreciated.

• If a local parish is not collecting shirts, St. Vincent de Paul thrift stores in Apopka, Orlando, Clermont and Bradenton are partnering as drop-off sites again this year. We thank them for their support.

• During the pandemic, it is understandable to not want to travel to another location to drop off shirts and/or supplies. But there are still virtual ways to help. The Florida Catholic website offers a secure avenue to donate funds to farmworker associations. Visit our website at https://www.thefloridacatholic.org/news/advocacy/long-sleeve-relief/ and click on the DONATE NOW icon. Or go directly to the donation site at: https://donorbox.org/long-sleeve-relief-drive

Despite being in a pandemic, there are still ways to participate in this campaign.

• Hold a drive in your parish. This drive could include collections of shirts, but also collections of funds and resources mentioned above.

• Run bulletin announcements that inspire donations and create advocacy. You are welcome to include our website in the announcements.

• Remember, for more information on the campaign, click the DONATE NOW button at https://www.thefloridacatholic.org/news/advocacy/long-sleeve-relief/. Or go directly to the donation site at: https://donorbox.org/long-sleeve-relief-drive

• If you are participating, contact Kristen Maheu with your name and/or the name of your organization at: lsr@thefloridacatholic.org or call 407-373-0076 or toll free 1-888-275-9953.

• If you choose to make a monetary donation, make your check payable to the Florida Catholic and mail to: Long Sleeve Relief, PO Box 4993, Orlando, FL 32802-4993

Since the beginning of the campaign 17 years ago, the staff of the Florida Catholic Media’s central office has shrunk from 20 members to five. The campaign could not exist without the parishes and organizations — such as St. Vincent de Paul — that are such enthusiastic and productive partners who know how to promote the campaign, collect shirts and deliver them. In a sense, that is the “relief” felt by the Florida Catholic Media staffers who questioned whether the large-scale campaign could still occur with a small staff.

But it still can, and can even evolve.

For the last two years, we highlighted our slogan of To Clothe and Empower, and used the campaign as a vehicle to shed a light on programs that allow members of the farmworker community to use their gifts and gain a sense of empowerment, while making money for their families. This year, we hope to evolve the campaign to become about “Bridging the Gap,” where the community of faith takes ownership of listening to and helping the farmworkers with the needs they identify as most critical.

“It is clear that after all these years, our faith communities have already embraced ownership of Long Sleeve Relief. We couldn’t do it without them,” said Ann Borowski-Slade, associate publisher of the Florida Catholic. “As we look forward, perhaps this campaign could grow to bridge the gap to offer more resources to more communities.”