ORLANDO | As an army veteran, Pete O’Halloran developed “a feeling of true patriotism.” But he also had altruistic goals but didn’t know how to foster them.
That all changed in 1999 when he became a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Catholic fraternal organization with charity at its core.
“The Knights helped me focus on a more charitable side,” O’Halloran said. “By doing charitable things with a group of men, we become united. By being united, we develop into a fraternal brotherhood. We can show them how they can better themselves at working together.”
“Where there is a need, the Knights of Columbus will be there,” said fellow Knight Jeffrey Craig said. “We support (parishes) through monetary means.”
Both men are members of the Msgr. Bishop Knights of Columbus Council #2112, which includes some 360 members from the northeastern region of Orange County. The council covers the Catholic parishes of Sts. Peter and Paul and St. Margaret Mary in Winter Park, and Good Shepherd and St. Joseph in Orlando.
In July 2021, O’Halloran was appointed grand Knight of the council, and Craig — who O’Halloran described as his close friend and “good and solid right arm” — was appointed deputy grand Knight. The duo is eager to welcome more men into the tight-knit, extended family of Catholic brothers.
“I’ve been able to broaden our council’s charitable works. Food drives, blood drives, basketball free throws contests, soccer challenges, family movie night, bowling,” O’Halloran said of his time since being grand Knight. “I participate with all those. I try to make a presence. My biggest wish is that all abortion clinics should be shut down.”
With 1.9 million members worldwide, appealing to the youth’s faith and sympathy for others is important for every council. “Look into your soul,” O’Halloran said to the any youths looking to join. “Why do you want to help people? (The Knights) are looking for people who have searched their hearts and said yes, I really want to help my fellow man.”
Craig also sees a particular disconnect with the young men of today. “The youth today need to have men around them to mentor them through the troubles and tasks that will be facing them in life,” he said. “By joining the Knights, you can have men rally around you and have men help you, as well as increase their faith and become stronger and be able to handle life’s challenges.”
“The Knights of Columbus has a great magnet for young men, old men, and any men in between,” O’Halloran said. “We’re good from 18, up until the time you die, whenever the Lord says it’s time for you to come.”
Craig was able to “solidify more of my Catholic faith and become a better husband and father.” He hopes other men can learn from his experience as a Knight.
The Knights were founded by Blessed Father Michael McGivney in 1882, in New Haven, Connecticut. The priest also developed insurance opportunities for his members during a time when much of the northeast workforce was industrial. Working dangerous jobs in factory systems and operating machines were risky, sometimes resulting in terrible injuries or death to workers, who were the primary wage earners of the family.
The insurance program still exists today. Packages include life insurance, long-term care insurance, and retirement pensions to its members, their spouses, and their dependent children.
“You can help sustain your family. Plenty of members have had the insurance programs and it helped them at the end of their lives when they pass on, so their families are set and don’t have to be burdened with lots of problems,” Craig said. “They have the money to bury the insured. The Knights of Columbus are thinking about the family. The family is the center focus of the insurance.”
O’Halloran added that the Blessed Father McGivney’s insurance plan provides a safe cushion for its members families and “has grown over the last 140 years to a very solid insurance corporation.”
For more information about Council #2112, visit https://www.kofc2112.org/
FYI
The Knights of Columbus rewards five college scholarships to the sons or daughters of Knight members each year. Selected applicants are awarded $1,500 each. https://www.kofc.org/en/what-we-do/scholarships/us-undergraduate-scholarships.html?1tab=1tab0
The Leave No Neighbor Behind fund is dedicated to helping communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. https://www.kofc.org/secure/en/donate/covid19-reponse.html
