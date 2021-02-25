ORLANDO | Names like Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks might be synonymous with Black History Month, but mentioning their names only scratches the surface for a time when Americans of all ages and backgrounds can educate themselves about the accomplishments and struggles of the Black community.
At least that is how Catholic school teachers who spoke to the Florida Catholic regard the month celebrated each February. For them, Black History Month is a continuation of lessons throughout the year that celebrate people of color, but it also allows for special emphasis on the community that struggles with issues of equality and explores issues beyond a name and a single situation.
“Being a Catholic educator truly lends itself to discussions about morality, equality and diversity,” said Melissa Elsberry, a 17-year veteran in the classroom — 14 of those years in Catholic schools — who now teaches at St. Charles Borromeo School in Port Charlotte. “There are many times throughout the school year that we discuss fair treatment and our place as Christians in a world full of inequality and sin. In February, we spend the month using authentic literature to discover new things about important Black Americans and making connections with those important people in various ways.”
Elsberry was one of the educators who responded to the Florida Catholic to discuss how Black History Month is celebrated in the classroom. A native of Florida, the first-grade teacher does discuss famous Black Americans in the classroom, including Martin Luther King Jr., Corretta Scott King, Jackie Robinson and George Washington Carver. But beyond the names, she said it is interesting to create a “context in which these Black Americans live.”
“Listening to the thoughts and observations of the students as they discover what life was like for these individuals is always powerful and moving,” she said. “While we do use February to focus specifically on Black history, diversity is a goal of mine throughout the entire school year. My favorite way to incorporate any culture or ethnicity that may be underrepresented in our society is by using authentic literature. The students of today are growing up during a time when we have a huge variety of new and exciting and diverse authors writing dynamic stories of their experiences and the experiences of those within their own culture.”
Tameka Hanford is a Black educator teaching at St. Andrew School in Orlando, which has a student body comprised predominantly with people of color. In speaking with the Florida Catholic, the English and language arts teacher said Black History Month shouldn’t be limited to February: “To expand your horizons, Black History Month is 365 days of the year.” That is a philosophy she instills in the classroom. It wasn’t just King and Parks who contributed to Black history, Hanford said, who added Bessie Coleman, Shirley Chisolm, Jo Ann Robison, Ruby Bridges, Frederick Douglass and Nat Turner to the list, as well. And even the ubiquitous story about Rosa Parks can be delved into further, Hanford said, there were other riders during the Jim Crow laws who wouldn’t move from their seat and were arrested before Parks took her seat on the bus.
“You can’t just say, it’s just Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King, and go home. No. They need to know (the story) from beginning to end,” Hanford said, adding not giving a full picture of what members of the Black community faced in terms of racism does not do a service to the children or to history. “Even with the barriers of politics, even with the barriers of Jim Crow, even with the barriers of the KKK, my people are still able to achieve. It is so important for students to understand that from then and from now.”
Elsberry agreed teachers should feel confident that they are sharing an accurate portrayal of history, including the context racism played in history. While a complex topic, breaking down prejudice and racism with “clear and concrete examples” is important when discussing history.
“Any discussions about these topics are related from a child’s perspective and it is shocking how perceptive and thoughtful the students are when we carry out discussions relating these differences (or even continued similarities) in our lives today to how they were in the past,” Elsberry said. “Students are acutely aware of what’s going on in our world right now. They have seen the news and heard from their parents the unrest that is happening and how it relates to race issues. They were anxious to ask questions and learn more about why certain events are happening in our world and we would then discuss them in a way that helps them understand why things may be more charged at this point in time.”
Rylee Woodall is also an English and language arts educator. While a 25-year veteran in the classroom, she is in her second year teaching at a Catholic school — Good Shepherd in Orlando. When asked about whether while teaching Black history if she ever felt the necessity to correct any other history that might be “whitewashed” or introduce topics surrounding systematic racism that might not be discussed enough — such as the roots of the Ku Klux Klan in the South and the country and Jim Crow laws — she said she is “very passionate” about those topics.
“I was born in 1961. I grew up in a small town with no people of color and absolutely no teachers of color. I received a solid, yet incredibly skewed education,” Woodall said. “I feel ethically, socially and spiritually compelled to push back on those traditional things that we’ve simply learned were never true. It is imperative that I do not gloss over difficult issues in my classroom, and that means speaking the truth in love. Honestly, I think it’s a crime to perpetuate the teaching of inaccurate information in order to not ‘rock the boat.’ We must not be afraid; we must not settle. Let that boat rock.”
Woodall said she is “extremely purposeful” in including in my lesson plans to include and highlighting Black authors throughout the curriculum all year. And during Black History Month, she offered special emphasis on literature, poetry, short stories, and non-fiction articles that focus upon slavery, Jim Crow laws, segregation and the power of music and hope. Eighth graders learn about Shakespeare through lesson from the Hip Hop Shakespeare Company. Woodall said the link between Shakespeare’s sonnets and Hip Hop lyrics “gets kids excited and open to the idea of reading Shakespeare.”
Seventh graders learn about ballads through Dudley Randal’s “The Ballad of Birmingham.” She said the emotional impact on students after sharing the piece is “palpable.”
“They feel the loss,” Woodall said. “They better understand the collective grief felt by Black people on that day, and the irony depicted in that poem causes them to think more deeply about the young people who died.”
Sixth graders also learn about loss and grief in reading Langston Hughes’ “Dream Deferred.” “We discuss losses that Blacks have experienced over their history,” she said. Students re-write the poem by replacing key terms. What begins as a somewhat difficult assignment for many at this age, ends up being quite cathartic and poignant in the end. I have been brought to tears when students share.”
“(When highlighting Black people in history and literature) I feel like the students’ confidence in me grows exponentially,” Woodall continued. “They usually don’t talk about this directly, but I know a greater and deeper trust is formed when they see me doing this consistently over time. There is an unspoken appreciation that I see them, that I value them, and that I want my curriculum to include them. It must include them.”
President Joe Biden’s inauguration put to light a new face to focus upon — Amanda Gorman, the national youth poet laureate who composed and presented her poem “The Hill We Climb.” Woodall used a teacher resource page offered by the Public Broadcasting System (PBS) to highlight the achievements of the “vibrant, articulate, hopeful young woman.”
“We spent time learning about her childhood in which she overcame a difficult speech impediment. Students then analyzed two of her speeches,” Woodall said. “I then used this opportunity to teach the proper format for friendly letters, and my students wrote to Ms. Gorman. Everyone is excited to see if she will reply.”
The three teachers said it is an advantage being at a Catholic school when tackling tough subjects brought about during Black History Month because of the commitment Catholic schools make to instill issues of peace of justice.
“I believe that being a Catholic school teacher is actually a blessing when speaking about some of the more sensitive issues in our world,” Elsberry said. “Everything can be related back to God’s love for us and how we should show love for others in all that we say and do in our lives. Kids are especially receptive to this message of peace and justice. They are extraordinarily accepting and loving to everyone in their lives and it is at this important age that we set the groundwork for them to love and appreciate themselves and others regardless of race or ethnicity for the rest of their lives.”
When Woodall creates lesson plans for Black History Month, she hopes writing assignments might help students “consider things they may have internalized about race,” and strife for greater understanding, compassion, and “a new freedom to question things.” She hopes to inspire an open dialogue that helps students reflect upon their understanding of personal biases and privileges, as they broaden their overall knowledge of African American accomplishments “beyond the days of segregation and slavery.” Being in a Catholic school better fosters those plans to come to fruition.
“(I)t is of utmost importance that we instill in our students the issues of peace and justice,” Woodall said. “Micah 6:8 can help light our path when considering these critical issues — ‘He has shown you, O man, what is good; And what does the LORD require of you But to do justly, To love mercy, And to walk humbly with your God?”’