MIAMI | The world heard about Hurricane Ian’s devastation along coastal southwest Florida, but the Catholic Charities network of agencies will also focus on lesser known but equally stricken communities and devastated farmworker enclaves in the region.
That was the reassurance given by Miami’s director of Catholic Charities following a fact-finding mission he made Oct. 1-2 to the greater Fort Myers region, and following preliminary conversations with seven Catholic Charities agency heads in Florida.
“As we continue to do these assessments in all these pockets of low-lying areas that are six to eight feet under water — in places like Bonita Springs, Arcadia, and Wauchula — that is where Catholic Charities will help: in these pockets you are not hearing anything about,” said Peter Routsis-Arroyo, who served as CEO of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Venice before moving to Miami. He also still owns a home in the greater Fort Myers region.
Hurricane Ian plowed into southwest Florida on the afternoon of Sept. 28, 2022 as a strong Category 4 storm. The top gust recorded by a National Weather Service station was 155 miles per hour at Punta Gorda airport north of Fort Myers. Gusts in the suburban area of Cape Coral, north of Fort Myers, reportedly reached 140 miles per hour.
Although Tampa and Sarasota were expected to suffer the greatest impact from Ian, the storm came ashore further south and dealt its most powerful blow near Port Charlotte, north of Fort Myers. Winds and storm surge wreaked havoc on coastal island communities such as Sanibel and Pine Island and all the way south to Naples, all within the Diocese of Venice.
Flooding and coastal surge also were reported in the Lower Florida Keys in the Archdiocese of Miami, and most every diocese in the state to a lesser extent experienced some flooding and tornadoes, according to Routsis-Arroyo
The reported water level overall in Fort Myers was about 8 feet above normal. With its statewide network of hurricane and disaster response experience, Catholic Charities is positioned to help Ian’s survivors who find themselves desperate at this time, including migrant farmer communities further inland, where search and rescue operations are still underway.
“If you have a few feet of water in your house and everything on the floor is damaged and you are dealing without water or electricity, you are traumatized,” Routsis-Arroyo said.
He noted that the Florida governor’s Volunteer Florida office has committed $1 million in funding to Hurricane Ian relief, with $75,000 going to local Catholic Charities agencies. Financial assistance drives following Ian also have been set up around the region.
Routsis-Arroyo spent the weekend of Oct 1-2 assessing damage, making stops in downtown Fort Myers, Port Charlotte, Cape Coral and North Port, all hard-hit regions.
He also joined conversations aimed at helping Catholic Charities and civic authorities, including the National Guard, establish distribution stations in what will become a patchwork of 17 food and supplies sites throughout southwest Florida.
“There are so many pockets of low-lying residential areas and trailer parks that have been destroyed or inundated with eight to 10 feet of water; and then you have the whole Peace River flooding problem in the town of Arcadia, and the Myakka river in the town of North Port, which is why you have the National Guard there.”
“Where Catholic Charities shines is by being right there as a trusted presence in migrant communities and at Catholic Charities sites,” he added.
The Tallahassee-based Florida Catholic Conference’s disaster response office, along with the Knights of Columbus and myriad other individual parish and charitable efforts, will help fill needs in concert with the Diocese of Venice’s recovery plans, he added.
Father Patrick O’Connor, pastor of Jesús Obrero (Jesus the Worker) Parish northwest of downtown Fort Myers, orchestrated a familiar operation Oct. 4 as he shuffled about his parish hall stacked high with clothing.
An efficient food and water distribution line was in full swing as several thousand members of the mostly farmworker and Hispanic community came here on what was the busiest day of emergency supply distribution since Ian landed, according to Father O’Connor, an Oblate of St. Francis de Sales.
Volunteers from a Spanish language radio station in West Palm Beach had just finished unloading a delivery of donated supplies when Father O’Connor came over to offer hugs and a blessing, along with the obligatory group photo with the radio station staff.
“They put out the word for us and brought in five trucks for us full of water, food and clothes and baby items, diapers and feminine products and all sorts of things that people need right now — especially in East Fort Myers that got hit so hard,” Father O’Connor said of the radio station delivery.
The same priest and the same parish food pantry had carried out the same function following 2017’s Hurricane Irma. They were doing so again following the even more devastating Category 4 Hurricane Ian.
“This is a very poor community in this part of Fort Myers, and they can’t really get out of here like other people can — so they are kind of stuck,” the priest said.
Father O’Connor said his immigrant community, composed mostly of Mexican and Central American laborers, is most in need of food and water right now, as the supply chain situation hasn’t been great.
The City of Fort Myers reportedly does have water but has cautioned that it remains contaminated and unsafe to consume without boiling... He noted that people in this community don’t have the luxury of driving off to other communities to buy supplies or wait for a modicum of normalcy to return..
“Part of the county does not even have water to the homes yet; days have passed without water in some of the homes,” the priest said.
At the nearby Elizabeth Kay Galeana Catholic Charities Center in Fort Myers, Alex Olivares, regional director for the agency in the Diocese of Venice, helped with a drive-up water and emergency supplies distribution. Nearby tree removal crews and power companies were busy with clean-up. He said he thought Hurricane Ian would be less severe than Hurricane Irma, but it seems to have been much worse for this Latino and African-American community known locally as Dunbar.
“The damage has been catastrophic for some areas; there are parts of Fort Myers that have been really smashed,” he said.
Pine island is one of the barrier islands hardest hit by Hurricane Ian, along with Sanibel, which is expected to remain largely inaccessible after Ian destroyed the causeway that led to it. Fort Myers Beach also was severely damaged by Ian. Many communities from Naples north to Sarasota and beyond are still waiting for power to be restored.
The state’s Department of Emergency Management also deployed some 11 fueling depot stations statewide, and a mobile fuel truck was sent to the hard-hit interior city of Arcadia to support residents without access to fuel.
Father O’Connor urged that water and food supplies be directed to the rural and farmworker communities such as his.
“These are very hard-working people; they work in restaurants, construction, landscaping; they are cooks, they are chefs, road crews, they do all the heavy labor. Farmworkers – they are the backbone of the community and they are ones who will be cleaning up everything after this and will be a fundamental and important part of rebuilding all the community,” Father O’Connor said. “Right now they are in crisis and need so much help.”
If you would like to donate to aid the Diocese of Venice in humanitarian aid and necessary recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian, please visit: https://dioceseofvenice.org/hurricaneian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.