ORLANDO | Christie Arnold serves as associate for social concerns and respect life for the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops. She began her appointment in September 2021. She previously served as an attorney advisor for the Department of Justice Executive Office for Immigration Review.
Prior to her work with the federal government, she served for over two years as a staff attorney to Florida Supreme Court Justice Alan Lawson. While in law school, Arnold interned with the Orlando Immigration Court and the National Center on Sexual Exploitation in Washington, DC. She was also a policy fellow at the Polaris Project, a nonprofit entity that works to combat and prevent sex and labor trafficking.
The Florida Catholic asked her if there are any bills in Florida’s legislature that focus on human trafficking. One bill the conference continues to support is SB 732 — Heat Illness Prevention — which works to improve working conditions for outdoor workers
“In the current session, the FCCB is monitoring and following several anti-trafficking bills that would create improvements,” Arnold said. Bills directly related to human trafficking the conference is monitoring include:
• HB 615 — Human Trafficking, which Requires direct-support organization of Statewide Council on Human Trafficking to develop certain training for firesafety inspectors; provides that such training is eligible for continuing education credits.
• HB 3291 — Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking — Awareness Training, which Arnold explained as allocation of funding for a human trafficking coalition.
• HB 521 — Human Trafficking and Prostitution, which Arnold said expands the definition of coercion as it relates to trafficking schemes. The bill’s introduction states “provides criminal penalties for engaging in human trafficking or benefiting financially by receiving value from human trafficking using labor or services or commercial sexual activity of an adult; prohibits facilitating or enabling receiving of persons for purpose of prostitution, lewdness, or assignation, or facilitating or enabling any person to remain there for such purposes; provides increased criminal penalties for specified prohibited acts relating to prostitution, lewdness, or assignation.”
• HB 1429 — Prostitution, Lewdness, Human Trafficking, and Public Lodging — Prohibits public lodging establishment from offering hourly rate for accommodation; increases criminal penalties for soliciting or procuring another person to commit prostitution or purchasing services of person engaged in prostitution; provides for additional court-ordered requirements, minimum mandatory period of incarceration and civil penalty; provides that human trafficking victim expunction of criminal history records does not apply to specified offenses; removes requirement for specific evidentiary standard when determining human trafficking victim status in absence of official documentation; creates Statewide Data Repository for Anonymous Human Trafficking.
