KISSIMMEE | Staffers and volunteers of JMJ Life Center, directors for respect life for the Orlando Diocese and the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops, and Bishop John Noonan were among the dozens of pro-life advocates present as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed CS/HB 5 into law April 14, 2022.
The governor signed the bill at Nación de Fe in Kissimmee, which is very close to the JMJ Life Center, and spoke about the bill along with legislators. The legislation, which was passed across straight party lines in the Florida legislature, is titled “Reducing Infant and Fetal Mortality,” and includes provisions to improve infant health and analyze and reduce fetal and infant mortality. During the conference, the governor stated 11 more county-based committees would be funded to study how to reduce infant mortality in those respective counties. Other counties across the Sunshine State already have those committees established.
But the HB 5 has received national attention because it also limits abortions in Florida to the first 15 weeks of pregnancy. It closely resembles a Mississippi law under review by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Florida’s bishops praised the law as another step in defending unborn children and their mothers.
“We applaud his approval of this historic law,” a statement by the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops stated. “While there is still work to be done, today’s bill signing marks significant progress towards full legal recognition of unborn children. Additionally, the bishops of Florida remain committed to supporting mothers in need during their pregnancies through parishes and other ministries, and the network of pregnancy centers across Florida.”
The legislation — which goes into effect July 1 — joins other bills signed into law that serve to curb and restrict abortions. Lawmakers had passed a requirement that minors get consent from their parents before having abortions.
On April 8, a Leon County circuit judge upheld the constitutionality of a 2015 law that gives women 24 hours to reflect on information provided by physicians before proceeding with abortions. In her rulying the judge stated, the act “merely brings abortions in line with the standard of care.”
