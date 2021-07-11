Pall bearers carry the casket of a Guara family member during a funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Surfside Fla., July 6, 2021. Marcus "Marc" Guara, his wife, Anaely "Ana" Rodriguez, and their daughters Lucia, 11, and Emma, 4, perished in the June 24 collapse of a Surfside condominium building not far from the Catholic church. Marcus Guara's body was found June 26 and the bodies of his wife and daughters were found June 30. (SHANNON STAPLETON, REUTERS | CNS)