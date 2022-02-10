LAKELAND | Paul Safara is a 30-year-old teacher who is facing open heart surgery.
He admitted it is a scary prospect and facing it can hard because “you can feel like you are alone.” But Safara said he doesn’t feel that isolation, thanks to the community of Santa Fe Catholic High School.
“To me I feel like I have a whole army goes into this with me, and I love every single one of you,” he told the entire student body and fellow faculty members of Lakeland school. He choked up a bit before adding, “I really appreciate all of you very much.”
Safara’s thanks came at a pep rally to close Catholic Schools Week. During the rally, winners of food collection competitions were announced before staff and faculty were asked to gather for thanks and a blessing.
Then Maggie McGowan, a teacher and campus minister, asked Safara to stay in front of the student body for a special prayer of healing. But that wasn’t all. After the prayer, McGowan handed the microphone to Maria Linkins, who, along with Emily Haas, Gil Carter and Maddie Ganci, walked up towards Safara.
Safara didn’t know it, but the four students, who attend his AP physics class, asked McGowan and Matt Franzino, president/principal, if funds raised during Catholic Schools Week could be gifted to Safara as a show of support for the beloved teacher. The faculty members agreed and kept the idea a secret from Safara.
McGowan wrote an email to all students and families about collecting money for Safara. She also shared a link to a gofundme page set up for him by his parents. The response was impressive. Maria announced that along with collecting more than $3,200 in three days, another $15,500 has been contributed to the gofundme page. In a box wrapped in red tissue paper was a check for $3,200, letters and cards of support from students and candy.
“It’s all to help him in his recovery and get him to feel better,” Maria said, before handing the microphone to Gil.
“We love you and care about you,” Gil added. “We tried to give back a little bit of what you give to us through your teaching and through your devotion to us.”
Safara has been at Santa Fe since 2016. He currently teaches AP and honors physics, environmental science and guitar. He has also taught math. When asked to describe him, Gil was quick to say, “He’s a just a very nice guy. He’s always wearing flannels and jeans. He’s just always very kind and very interactive with the students. He really does try to get us to understand (the course material), and he gives his all to us.”
And the seriousness of the surgery is not lost on the students. The blood vessels in Safara’s heart are weakening due to a congenital heart defect.
“Mr. Safara has an aneurysm on his ascending aorta, so there’s basically a bulge on the valve that comes out of his heart,” Maddie explained. “It’s large and pretty dangerous and swollen to a significant size. And his aortic valve is pumping backwards, and it must be replaced.”
“We’re all praying for him to have a fast recovery and that everything goes well,” Emily said.
Franzino said the response from students and families displays what Catholic Schools are all about. “This in itself shows our faith and love and how we are all family, and this is the way we all come together.”
Safara couldn’t agree more. The “overwhelming feeling of family” and the “very loving student body” are two big reasons he loves teaching at the school.
“What a great group of kids,” he added. “You see kids do things here that you would never see at other schools. Not just for teachers, but other students as well. It’s the reason I’ve been working here for so long.”
Teaching was not on Safara’s immediate avocation radar. Although he had tutored before and loves physics, he had been looking for an engineering job as he worked in information technology. But he realized it wasn’t where he wanted to be, and by happenstance he got a call from Franzino asking him to interview for a teaching position.
“The next thing I know, I’m working here, and I don’t know if I’d work anywhere else. What a great support of people here, and I just get to do what I love to do every day, and people let me do it, and I love it,” Safara said.
When asked what kind of message he would make the student body about his upcoming surgery, Safara talked about how important it is to understand there are people out there who love you, a God who cares about you and family gets through tough times together.
“When you go through situations like this that are really, really hard, it’s easy to feel alone and think that things are going to go for the worst,” he said. “Also, when you go through tough times, you really see how important the present moment is, and how important it is to treasure every single second and not let it go to waste.”
To help Paul Safara, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-paul-jr-fund-his-heart-surgery
