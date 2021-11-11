Sister Marlene Weidenborner, a Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, N.Y., center, is seen with Sisters Elizabeth Mathai, left, and Mary Romana Gomez during a reception following the "Religious Jubilee Mass" in St. Petersburg, Fla., Oct. 30, 2021. Sister Weidenborner marked her 65th anniversary of religious life at the Mass celebrated at the Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle in St. Petersburg to honor the jubilees of several men and women religious. (CNS photo/Katie Camario, Gulf Coast Catholic)