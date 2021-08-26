SARASOTA | Bordered between Fruitville Road and Second Street in downtown Sarasota, and minutes away from the turquoise waters of the Gulf bay, a visitor to this quiet, secluded property will experience the overwhelming peacefulness at St. Martha Parish.
The courtyard, filled with brush and statues and a magnificent fountain in its center, allows for a moment of peace before attending Mass just a few feet away. Standing proud in Sarasota since its inception in 1927 as a mission post of the Tampa Jesuits, this Catholic church has an impressive history with a world-known traveling circus. Florida Catholic caught up with Pallottine Father Fausto Stampiglia, St. Martha pastor for the last 30 years, to celebrate the church’s importance in the Diocese of Venice’s history.
Speaking with a thick Italian accent, Father Stampiglia is a man with a perpetual smile and a genuine concern for others. His interview sendoff: “Forgive people.”
As he sat behind his desk, he discussed how his parish came into existence and its special history, beginning with America’s economic Depression in the late 1920s.
“With the big downturn of the economy at that time, many of the wealthy people (in Florida) became poor,” he said. “So, they went back up north. But the circus had come here in 1927,” allowing a saving grace to the area and especially its Catholic community. “Many of the performers were, naturally, from Europe. They were Catholic. So, they wanted to support this church.”
At that time, Father Charles L. Elslander “decided let’s try to build a new church” with the help of the circus performers. Building a new church during The Great Depression might seem ludicrous, but the priest decided to strive for more because of his dedication to teaching the Gospel.
“He went to (Bishop Patrick Barry) and said, ‘I have a plan for this beautiful church for 750 people.’ And the bishop said, ‘Are you out of your mind? Nobody is moving to Florida. People are leaving. There are no jobs.’ But (Father Elslander) insisted to build a new church with the help of the circus.”
Holding extravagant circus events to attract paying Floridians was key to the church’s early success.
“So, the performers, whenever they were here in the winter, every Sunday or a couple of times a month had a big performing act. And they charged for kids 25 cents. For adults, 50 cents. If you wanted to have reserved seats, a dollar,” Father Stampiglia explained, adding just a year later, the circus successfully helped build a new parish building. “They raised so much money that in 1939 they started and in 1940 the church was open.”
Sara Brinn serves as St. Martha’s office manager. A native of Sarasota of Cuban heritage, she shares Father Stampiglia’s appreciation for the parish and its people.
“I have had the privilege to work at the parish in which I received all my Sacraments, as well as, attending St. Martha School,” Brinn recalled. “St. Martha Parish is an inviting and generous community which visitors are able to share their different cultures, languages, and talents. It is a very historical and unique parish with the distinct title of the U.S. Circus Church. Those who visit St. Martha always come back. It is a memorable place because of its people and beauty.”
Father Stampiglia would like to see his congregation grow even more. “There could be a chance in the future, if needed, to expand the church. Right now, it’s still a dream. You have a dream. The dream becomes a vision. The vision becomes reality, especially for us. We’ll be always the Circus Church.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.