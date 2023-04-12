DESANTIS-FLORIDA-IMMIGRATION

Haitian migrants stand outside a house after landing with a boat on Summerland Key, Fla., March 14, 2022. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida and the Florida Legislature are considering a sweeping package of immigration legislation including a measure that could expose people to felony charges for sheltering or transporting unauthorized immigrants. (OSV News photo/Monroe County Sheriff’s Office/ handout via Reuters)

A bill in Florida that supporters say would crack down on illegal immigration in the Sunshine State has prompted concerns from some faith leaders that it could criminalize some ministries that serve the state's migrant population. The legislation comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis is widely expected to soon launch a bid for the Republican nomination in 2024.

The Florida legislature is considering a package of wide-reaching immigration measures that would seek to curb illegal immigration in the state. Part of that package, Senate Bill 1718, would make it a felony to shelter or transport immigrants without legal status into or within Florida, among other measures like prohibitions on hiring them or requiring hospitals to ask patients for their immigration status.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.