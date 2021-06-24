ORLANDO | The newly revamped Florida Catholic newspaper collected 11 awards, including first, second and third places, at the 2021 Catholic Press Association awards.
“This year was an amazing year for us,” said Ann Borowski-Slade, associate publisher of the Florida Catholic. “We were recognized in so many different categories —design, writing, reporting, ad development, photography — representing all departments of our staff. I’m proud of the staff, and they should be proud of their accomplishments.”
The awards were announced by video June 10, 2021, and cover work done from January to December 2020. The Catholic Press Association represents 199 member publications in the U.S., Canada, and Ireland, including newsletters, magazines, diocesan, national and international newspapers. They submitted around 3,100 entries for this year’s contest.
Graphic designer Michael Jimenez continued his streak of ad design awards with three wins this year. He was awarded first place for best single ad originating with the publication (black and white). The judges remarked, “The ad did a good job of bringing multiple dimensions and layers to a black and white ad. Layering the text and image demonstrated graphic design skill. The ad contained all necessary information for viewers and was easy to read.” Jimenez was also awarded first place and second place for best single ad originating with the publication (color) in the Dioceses of Orlando and Venice.
Borowski-Slade and Jimenez together earned a second place for best electronic newsletter – Dose of Faith. Judges remarked, “The brevity of the newsletter is its strength. By offering four story links, a reader doesn’t get overwhelmed with content. The design’s symmetry makes the newsletter visually pleasing.”
Orlando reporter Glenda Meekins garnered two awards this year. “(Meekins) writing is beautiful and compelling. The articles cover each topic thoroughly and with care. The images show a clear and powerful message of unity through diversity,” one contest judge noted for her first-place win in best coverage (racial inequities). Meekins also win an honorable mention for her reporting on the celebration of a sacrament category for her story “COVID is no match for marital love 2020.”
Writer and editor Jean Gonzalez garnered an honorable mention for the publication’s coverage of James Dailey on pro-life issues. Freelancer Linda Reeves garnered honorable mention in reporting on best reporting on vocations to priesthood, religious life or diaconate for “Dancing priest steps out in faith, wins hearts.”
The Florida Catholic staff also garnered top awards. The previous year was one of distinct setbacks the publication had not ever endured. Working as a collective team to deliver their best news reporting in the face of a global pandemic, staffers redesigned the publication’s website and restructured the entire operations successfully.
For that, the Florida Catholic celebrates a first-place win in the best redesign category. One judge said, “The Florida Catholic looks like a newspaper, but it doesn’t feel like one. That’s because it switched formats to an all-electronic version to offset costs associated with COVID. And the move paid off, both financially and esthetically. The electronic version is easier to navigate (press button on arrow) among the dioceses covered by the publication. The transformation was a huge undertaking and a huge risk, but the result is eye catching, brighter and actually easier to read.”
The staff also won first-place for their special section “Congratulations Bishop Stephen Parkes” in the best digital special supplement (one-time special issue). The judges remarked, “Really nice variety of stories that were all well told. Photos really brought the subject to life. The package of content felt very current; it wasn’t packaged as history, but placed in the context of history. Well done.”
The Miami edition of the Florida Catholic also garnered several awards, including a first place honor in best reporting on social justice issues — solidarity for “I want to be your brother” by Ana Rodriguez-Soto. Judges remarked, “Fine writing and good photos-but especially a message that the Church must live as well as preach: to see Black Catholics as full members of their spiritual community. Black Catholics still see their religious experiences as those of “lights and shadows” — joy and disappointment.”
Members of the Diocese of Orlando communication department team also garnered individual honors. Katherine Laguna, media development manager for the Diocese of Orlando, was honored as social media professional of the year. Judges remarked, “Ms. Laguna’s innovation and effort make her deserving of this award. In addition to support, she gave to diocesan parishes during the early days of the pandemic, her work on the Instagram platform is a model that many should seek to replicate. From there, it is easy to see how she has led such growth on the Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube platforms.”
Honorable mentions went to Noelani Parys, digital communications manager, and Jen Drow, director of communications, for graphic artist/designer of the year and communications director of the year, respectively.
