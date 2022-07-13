ORLANDO | Graphic designers, writers and reporters were honored by their peers in the Catholic press July 7, 2022, during the annual Catholic Media Association Convention held in Portland, Oregon.
The Florida Catholic won a total of 13 awards. Once again, Michael Jimenez, Florida Catholic graphic artist, won kudos that proves he is one of the best in the business. He garnered both first place and second place in best single, color ad originating with the publication. First place went to his ad for jubilarian Father John Bosco: “This piece has eye-catching design. The color scheme is rich and visually appealing. The text is easy to read and formatted neatly.” On his second-place win for his Harvest Festival ad, the judges remarked, “This adorable design is festive and eye-catching! It includes just the right amount of information and fonts that enhance the theme. It is expertly formatted!”
Jimenez also garnered second place in best single, online ad originating with the publication for “Download our app.” Judges remarked: “The ad has a dominant image that sets up the call to action perfectly. The call to action text stands out from other text elements because of color contrast and font size, popping off the ad compared to the background.”
Jimenez also won an honorable mention for best promotional house ad for the Florida Catholic Media’s YouTube page.
In best regular Scripture column, two Florida Catholic columnists took second and third places. On Father David Scotchie’s second-place win, judges remarked: writer does a fine job of relating Scripture in concrete, usable ways the reader can follow. He also makes an emotional impact by addressing readers’ daily problems and offering parallel biblical examples.”
On Father Ben Berinti’s third place win, the judges remarked: “The writer easily mixes pop culture, his own experiences and scripture to create well-written explorations on faith. This tapestry of references gives the writing a depth and heft that enhances the writer’s message.”
Father Scotchie serves as pastor of Nativity Parish in Longwood, and Father Berinti serves as pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish on Melbourne Beach.
Orlando editor/reporter Glenda Meekins won first place honors in best reporting on a senior citizens with her story, “Polasek celebrates a life well-lived.” Judges remarked: “The author’s writing, inclusion of details, descriptions, and choice of quotes all coalesce to create a beautiful story and made me want to meet the subject. The subject truly came alive on the page.”
Meekins also earned third place honors in two categories for two different stories. For best reporting on children and teens for her story, “Teachers help homeless students find a voice,” judges remarked: “This story, told gently and with care, opens our eyes to the suffering that goes on among children, silently, right in front of our eyes, and the way a community can help alleviate that suffering.” For best reporting on Catholic education for her story, “Education is ‘key to endless possibilities’ in Sister Diocese,” judges remarked: “This is an interesting story and quite uplifting. I like the fact that it shows the results of a Catholic education and that there is such a compelling story to be told. Thanks for telling it! The photographs really help the reader understand the subjects of the story and to put themselves in the locations that are mentioned. It’s inspiring to read a story that basically encapsulates the reason for a Catholic education and the missional spirit that is nurtured in it.”
Correspondent Linda Reeves was another award-winning writer, earning an honorable mention for personality profile, “Grandmother pounds the sidewalk to save lives.”
The Florida Catholic central office in Orlando also won third place for best multimedia package for social justice issues (Black History Month is 365); and honorable mention for best multimedia package series (Florida churches and centers). It shares an award with the Orlando Diocese office with an honorable mention for best weekly newspaper (one to five fulltime staffers).
La Voz Catolica, the Spanish-language newspaper of the Miami Archdiocese, won an impressive 18 awards, including 11 first places — for writing, reporting, coverage of local and regional issues and best podcasts — three second places, including for Spanish publication of the year, and three third places and one honorable mention.
The Archdiocese of Miami edition of the Florida Catholic garnered seven awards, including first place for best coverage of crisis/disaster for its coverage of the Surfside condo collapse June 24, 2021, and second place for best nonweekly newspaper (one to five fulltime staffers). Archbishop Thomas Wenski won second place in regular column.
