DESANTIS-FLORIDA-DEATH-PENALTY

Death-row inmate Donald Dillbeck is pictured in an undated handout photo from the Florida Department of Corrections. The Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops has called on Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., to halt the execution of Dillbeck and commute his sentence to life without parole. (OSV News photo/Florida Department of Corrections)

WASHINGTON | Florida's Catholic bishops have called on Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., to reverse course on capital punishment, as the governor moved to permit his fourth execution. DeSantis, who is seen as a likely contender for the 2024 Republican presidential primary but has not declared his candidacy, is Catholic.

DeSantis signed a death warrant for Donald Dillbeck in January, authorizing his Feb. 23 execution. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a last-minute petition for a stay of execution by Dillbeck's attorneys on Feb. 22, who have argued that Dillbeck suffers from developmental disabilities as a result of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, as well as effects of childhood abuse.

