ORLANDO | Joining the voices from around the world, the bishops of Florida mourn the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who they had described as a humble scholar a dedicated servant of God who gave his life to the service of the Church.
Pope Benedict XVI served as pontiff from April 19, 2005, until he resigned Feb. 28, 2013. He died Dec. 31, 2022.
“He was a man with the eyes of faith in our triune God,” said Bishop John Noonan of Orlando in a statement. “He was a teacher first and his favorite subject was the Gospel message. His daily living was as a Eucharist and he wrote and spoke of how we are called to live in faith, hope and love through, with and in God.
This past Advent, Bishop Noonan offered a pastoral letter to the faithful that focused on the Eucharist. He reflected on Pope Benedict’s own pastoral Sacramentum Caritatis, in which the pontiff said the Eucharist is the “sacrament of charity, the Holy Eucharist is the gift that Jesus Christ makes of himself, thus revealing to us God’s infinite love for every man and woman.”
“(Pope Benedict) helped us to understand how through the Eucharist Jesus loves us to the end,” said the bishop, who was named an auxiliary bishop of Miami by Pope Benedict XVI in June 2005. “I was privileged to be one of the first bishops to be named by him in the United States. For this I am eternally grateful to God and him for naming me an apostle of the Church.”
Bishop Frank Dewane decribed the longest living pope as a “giant of faith and reason.” While studying as a seminarian at the Pontifical North American College in Rome and then while working as a priest within the Vatican, Bishop had met then-Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger. He was named second bishop of Venice by Pope Benedict XVI in 2006.
“I had the opportunity to speak with him on a number of occasions and was particularly touched by his kindness and humility as well as the warmth and encouragement he imparted to all,” Bishop Dewane said. “I have always had a special place for him in prayer and indeed will continue to remember him.”
“Throughout his papacy, Pope Benedict XVI was firmly committed to the restoration of the unity of the followers of Jesus,” Bishop Dewane said in a statement. “He was truly an intellectual and theologian of great depth and his writings and homilies will certainly be a point of reference for the Church in the future. At the same time, his ministry of charity will continue to be an inspiration to all.”
Like his brother bishops, Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito celebrated a Mass in honor of the deceased shepherd. He said the universal Church is in “fervent prayer” for the repose of the pop’s soul.
“We likewise give earnest thanks to God for the gift of the Pope Emeritus who generously blessed all the faithful with his holiness, wisdom and apostolic courage in his years of service to the Church as a priest, bishop, and chief shepherd,” Bishop Barbarito said in a statement. “He leaves a living legacy for all of us.”
Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami described “Joseph Ratzinger” as a priest, bishop, cardinal and pope who was a “ brilliant intellectual and scholar” who served as a “peritus” during the Second Vatican Council.
“He lived through the tragedy of the Second World War and the cultural revolutions of 1960s and the ‘aggiornamento of the Post Vatican II era,” Archbishop Wenski continued. “In his writings, in his preaching, in the witness of his life dedicated to Christ, his overriding priority was to make God present in this world and to show men and women the way to God.” n
In his statement, the archbishop included the words of Pope Benedict, which were offered in March 2009.
“The real problem at this moment of our history is that God is disappearing from the human horizon, and, with the dimming of the light which comes from God, humanity is losing its bearings, with increasingly evident destructive effect. Leading men and women to God, to the God who speaks in the Bible: this is the supreme and fundamental priority of the Church.”
