ADLIMINA-FLORIDA

Pope Benedict XVI poses with bishops from Florida May 11 during their "ad limina" visits to the Vatican. From left are Bishop Frank J. Dewane of Venice, Bishop Felipe Estevez of St. Augustine, Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito of Palm Beach, Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami, Bishop John Noonan of Orlando, Bishop-designate Gregory Parkes of Pensacola-Tallahassee and Bishop Robert N. Lynch of St. Petersburg. (CNS photo/L'Osservatore Romano)

ORLANDO  |  Joining the voices from around the world, the bishops of Florida mourn the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who they had described as a humble scholar a dedicated servant of God who gave his life to the service of the Church.

Pope Benedict XVI served as pontiff from April 19, 2005, until he resigned Feb. 28, 2013. He died Dec. 31, 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.