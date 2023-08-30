JACKSONVILLE-SHOOTING

Emergency personnel surround a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Fla., after a white man armed with a high-powered rifle and a handgun killed three Black people Aug. 26, 2023, before shooting himself in what local law enforcement described as a racially motivated crime. (OSV News photo/Bob Self, USA Today Network via Reuters)
Bishop-elect Erik T. Pohlmeier

A Florida Catholic bishop condemned a racially motivated shooting that took place late Aug. 26 at a Dollar General store Aug. 26 in Jacksonville, saying, “Violence and bigotry have no place in our hearts or our society.”

“A senseless act of violence claimed the lives of three individuals in our community,” Bishop Erik T. Pohlmeier of St. Augustine, Florida, said in a statement shared Aug. 27 with OSV News.

