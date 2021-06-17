Florida Catholic Media and its publications, Florida Catholic Orlando, Florida Catholic Palm Beach, Florida Catholic Venice and Florida Catholic Miami won 18 Catholic Media Association awards. The awards were announced via Zoom during the annual Catholic Media Conference on June 10. The conference was held virtually this year because of the COVID pandemic. Look for a more in-depth story in the next e-edition, when access to the judges comments are released in a few days.
First Place: Best Coverage — Racial Inequities, Catholics join Christian leaders in a Walk of Mourning and Restoration, Florida Catholic Orlando, Glenda Meekins and Maurice Beaulieu
First Place: Best Reporting of Social Justice Issues —Solidarity, Florida Catholic Miami, I want you to be my brother,’ Ana Rodriguez-Soto and Cristina Cabrera
First Place: Best Digital Special Supplement: One-Time Special Issue, Florida Catholic Orlando, Congratulations Bishop Stephen Parkes, Florida Catholic staff
First Place: Best Redesign, Florida Catholic Orlando, Florida Catholic Media, Florida Catholic Staff
First Place: Best Black and white ad:, Florida Catholic Orlando, Michael Jimenez, On This Rock Communications
First Place: Best Single Ad Originating with the Publication — Color: Florida Catholic Orlando, Michael Jimenez, Mardi Gras Festival
Second Place: Best Single Ad Originating with the Publication -Color: Florida Catholic Venice, Michael Jimenez, Tiburon Golf Club
Second Place: Best Electronic newsletter: Florida Catholic Media, Dose of Faith newsletter
Third Place: Best coverage: Immigration: Florida Catholic Miami, Jim Davis and Ana Rodriguez-Soto, Pandemic puts new citizens in limbo; Lawyer sees her work as calling from God; From Rome to America
Third Place: Best Sports Journalism — Florida Catholic Miami, Don Shula, 90: Winner in football and faith, Lynn Ramsey
Third Place: Reporting on Catholic education: Florida Catholic Miami, Class of 2020: A year for the history books
Third Place: Best Reporting of Social Justice Issues — Option for the Poor and Vulnerable, Florida Catholic Miami, Foster Care Ministry ‘Zooms’ Ahead Despite Pandemic, Priscilla Greear
Honorable Mention: Jennifer Drow, Communications Director of the Year, Diocese of Orlando
Honorable Mention: Best Reporting on the Celebration of a Sacrament, Florida Catholic Orlando, COVID is no match for marital love 2020, Glenda Meekins
Honorable Mention: Best Single Ad Originating with the Publication -Color: Florida Catholic Orlando, Holy Spirit Garage Sale
Honorable Mention: Best Coverage: Pro-life: Florida Catholic Venice, Coverage of James Dailey, Jean Gonzalez
Honorable Mention: Best reporting special age-group-teens: Florida Catholic Miami, A teen, a robot, a mission: Keep isolated elderly connected, Cristina Cabrera Jarro
Honorable Mention: Best Reporting on Vocations to Priesthood, Religious Life or Diaconate -One Shot, Florida Catholic Miami, Dancing priest steps out in faith, wins hearts, Linda Reeves
