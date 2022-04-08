PALM BEACH | There was definitely a beef with Wendy’s, but it had little to do with its hamburgers.
People of all faiths and walks of life stood in solidarity April 2, 2022, in support of farmworker rights nationwide and to persuade Wendy’s to join other food retailers, who support farmworker justice through the Fair Food Program. More than 600 people from across Florida and as far away as New York participated in a five-mile “March to End Modern Slavery in the Fields” that kicked off at Bradley Park in Palm Beach.
The south Florida event was organized by the Coalition of Immokalee Workers (CIW), a worker-based human rights organization that began in the 1990s with the support of faith organizations including the Catholic Church and its leaders.
“Our community is made up of farmworkers, and it is our responsibility to advocate with them,” said Maria Ruean, a sophomore at Immokalee High School who attended the Saturday event with friends. “Today, we are here to show our support.”
Immokalee, which is located 30 due east of Estero on the southwest Florida Coast, is 140 miles from Palm Beach, but economically a world away. Palm Beach is home to the rich and famous, including one of Wendy’s directors, Nelson Peltz, who with other corporate decision makers has refused to support the Fair Food Program.
The march continued and at one point stopped in front of Peltz’s house. Wendy’s corporate leaders were aware of the march and issued a press release explaining “there is no nexus between the program and our supply chain.”
The coalition hopes that Wendy’s will change their minds and come on board.
“Wendy’s says they can’t join the Fair Food Program because none of their current suppliers participate in the program, but that’s just a dodge,” said Yaissy Solis, a spokesperson for the Coalition of Immokalee Workers. She added Wendy’s stopped using Florida suppliers in 2015 because their farms joined the Fair Food Program.
“It’s really very simple,” Solis said. “Buying preferentially from growers who meet the highest human rights standards is how the program works to end modern-day in the fields, and that’s what the rest of the fast-food industry did when they joined a decade ago: condition purchases on fair food program participation.”
The march continued along Royal Palm Way and over the bridge to West Palm Beach and through the streets surrounded by skyscrapers and businesses then, back to the park. Along with workers and advocates from Immokalee, workers from Miami traveled north for the March, as did many farmworker rights advocates, including Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami. Marchers held signs urging support for the Fair Food Program, which joins workers, growers, retailers and consumers in the movement for fair treatment of farmworkers and decent wages.
Large groups traveled to Palm Beach by buses that dropped off marchers at the starting point of Bradley Park. Many people parked in downtown West Palm Beach and walked to Palm Beach or took a shuttle that was provided because parking is limited on the island.
One local participant was Dominican Sister Judy Rimbey, a parishioner of St. Ann Parish in West Palm Beach, who lives with a small community of Dominicans in the Diocese of Palm Beach. She represented one of the many people of various faith organizations participating. Over the years, the coalition and the Fair Food Program has gained support from schools and students across the nation eager to help in the campaign for human rights protection.
“It is great to see all the young people,” she said about the numerous marchers from area universities, including Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Barry University in Miami Shores, and Florida International University in Miami. “It is so hopeful when you see the young people. It is inspiring.”
Leonel Perez, a former farmworker who now works as an educator for the Fair Food Program, welcomed people as they arrived at the park and passed out informational brochures.
“Things are getting better since the Fair Food Program started,” he said. “Farms are providing clean drinking water and allowing people to take breaks from the hot sun without getting fired. There is now handwashing stations and better safety and health conditions.”
After, a welcome ceremony and some lively music to set the spirit of the day, participants left the park carrying brightly colored signs and flags with messages including “justice for farmworkers,” and “no more exploitation” and “end slavery in the fields.”
The walkers were escorted by police riding motorcycles as they peacefully strolled through the neighborhoods with nice big homes with manicured lawns. Participants chanted phases such as, “Boycott Wendy’s” and “Justice for all.”
The Florida Catholic spotted representatives of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach marching along and later, saw Father Fred Ruse, 72, a retired priest from the Diocese of Orlando.
“I am a longtime supporter of the farmworkers,” he said. “I will walk the entire five miles in support.”
Participants proceeded past private golf clubs with beautiful courses and in front of several large hotels including the famous Breakers. Valet parkers and hotel workers waved and gave thumbs up as signs of support. Golfers in golf carts stopped to watch the parade of marchers passing.
The march turned down Worth Avenue, which is famous for its fine boutiques. Shoppers came out of the clothing and jewelry stores with cellphones snapping photos and taking videos. Ladies in long sundresses who were walking small dogs stopped and stared.
People waved and clapped. Some appeared amazed but curious to know more. “What is going on?” asked one man sitting at an outside dining area having brunch.
Other residents joined the march, including Elenora Kennedy. Holding her furry little pooch on a leash, she picked up a yellow flag with the words “End slavery in the fields” and joined the marchers.
“I live across the street,” she said pointing to her residence. “I think this is right. Its timely. We are all eating their food every day.”
The five miles circled back to Bradley Park where marchers gathered to rest and listen to speakers. The Rev. David Bucey, a resident of Fort Myers and retired pastor of Congregational United Church of Christ, was standing under the shade of a tree. He talked about his long-time support. He described the Fair Food Program as imperative, adding it was named by Harvard Business Review as one of the “25 most important social-impact success stories of the past century.”
He had high praise for the Coalition of Immokalee Workers which he described as a “perfect model” of a farmworker advocacy group. Rev. Bucey said when the coalition was first formed in the 1990s, it immediately responded to the deplorable conditions faced by farmworkers in that area — lack of safe, sanitary housing and “the threats to women were terrible.”
The coalition, along with other national and Florida farmworker advocacy groups such as the Florida Farmworkers Association based out of Apopka, have worked for years to get corporations to participate in the Fair Food Program. Walmart joined the program in 2014. Other business that are part of the program include McDonald’s, Burger King, Trader Joe’s, Subway, Whole Foods, Taco Bell and Chipotle.
Wearing a straw hat and a bright yellow t-shirt with the words “Justice for Farmworkers,” Archbishop Wenski closed the event with a blessing. He spoke from a stage in the park surrounded by people standing and sitting, some with heads bowed and others with hands clutched as he began the blessing.
“The Lord be with you. Oh, God of justice, God of love, who loves us unconditionally, our Lord that is always by our side. May he bless us. May he give us energy and strength so that we may advance in our path to build a world of justice and love where we can live as brothers and sisters of one family. We ask you, in the name of Jesus Christ, Amen.”
The crowd joined in saying, “Amen.”
“We are very grateful to Archbishop Wenski,” said Lupe Gonzalo, a farmworker for 12 years who is now a coalition staff member and parishioner of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Immokalee. “He has always been supportive of farmworkers. He was one of the first priests to speak to the Haitian farmworkers in Immokalee.
“He told us that he prays for farmworkers. He said he is happy to see all the progress of the coalition,” Gonzalo added. “When he asked us what he could do to support us today, we told him that we would like for him to give us a blessing. We are thankful for his support.”
