ORLANDO | When JoAnn Elder refers to her years as a foster care parent, she calls it “a calling, a ministry.”
“It teaches you a lot about yourself,” said the foster care mom who between 1994 and 2002 had fostered 27 kids. “You feel like you did something really important for God.”
May is designated as Foster Care month, and advocates of the ministry understand the importance of foster care now not only for U.S. children, but undocumented children as well. As a former foster parent, Elder, faith formation director of Nativity Parish in Longwood, wanted to clear up stereotypes about the behavior of foster care children. Many times people who have never experienced taking in a foster child projected negative assumptions about why the child was in that situation, possibly implying that it was the child’s fault.
“Most times they are just neglected children,” she said. “Their parents were on drugs or alcohol. And it’s not that they were bad people. It’s just that they were addicts of some kind.”
It was a learning experience for Elder’s foster kids and for herself, as well. But she added she treated the fostering process as “a ministry to our family.”
“It was a ministry to most of the foster families that we met through the foster parent group. Everyone who was involved in the support group were very religious people. And we were all (fostering) as a ministry,” Elder said. “We felt like this was a way for them to share, to learn how to be in a big family. It was very rewarding to us.”
With the border crisis currently serving as a symbol of human freedom welcoming all others into the United States, the purpose of May’s Foster Care Month is more important now than ever. Undocumented children entering the country also are in need of Floridians’ open heart to help. Representatives in the foster care industry discussed why being there to help a refugee child is a task aided by faith and human compassion.
Michael Sheedy, executive director of the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops, recognized the importance of foster care. “Foster care and assisting foster families are marvelous opportunities to make a positive difference in the life of a child. Pope Francis has offered to us the image of the Church as a field hospital. Parents of kids in foster care need help; the kids need help, too. Sometimes it takes courage to take a step to assist,” Sheedy wrote in an email to the Florida Catholic. “Like so many efforts, people go into it with something to give only to find that they receive so much from their involvement. It’s often a small window of time, but one that makes a big impact in the life of a child and a family.”
Operating for over 75 years and located in 30 states and various other countries, Bethany Christian Services continue to serve thousands of needy people in the foster care industry. With a total of 19 years’ experience in child welfare, Laurie Stern, executive director of the Winter Garden branch discussed why Bethany is a place of hope.
Stern emphasized the importance the role of faith in Bethany’s mission. “We are guided and lead by our faith. The Christian population is called to really step up,” she said. “We do a lot of our recruitment in churches, multicultural churches specifically because having a foster family that looks like you and talks like you is important to our kids,” Stern said. “We want that representation. Our kiddos are coming with very strong faiths. This population specifically — the refugee population — their love of Jesus and their love of Christ is what has gotten them through their journey.”
This devout Christian faith connects with their many programs at Bethany, specifically the Transitional Foster Care program. This platform sets its focus on refugee children in need of guidance in the United States while waiting for relatives. “We recognize that being a faith-based organization is that, if there are needs of children at the border, we know at Bethany, that we can meet those needs to love children and be that force that can really continue to ensure their safety.”
Stern wanted it known that the Transitional Foster Care program is not a shelter for children awaiting adoptions from random adults with no connection to these kids. Stern’s operation “currently has 24 beds in their Orlando office. We are not a shelter — which is what I love about transitional foster care — is recognizing the importance of family and recognizing that children need families.”
Culture shock can be quite a dilemma for a refugee child. Adapting to the norms of a new country under their current circumstances can jolt the child in a negative way. Thankfully, Bethany matches these children with qualified foster parents in a process the team at Bethany does with meticulous efforts.
“It is really giving them that official introduction to the United States and giving them some basic English, teach them customs and cultures that are very different,” she said. “Primarily the kiddos that we see in our program are from Central America — Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador. These kids are phenomenal. They are the most humble, grateful kids. They want a chance to be in school. They want a chance of having a future because those are things they don’t have in their home country. These kiddos are amazing.”
Although the COVID-19 pandemic created roadblocks in many industries throughout the world, Stern’s foster care still produced phenomenal results. “(COVID) hasn’t really (affected them). The main effect has been just quarantine for staff and quarantine for our kids. But for the most part, it hasn’t stopped our parents wanting to continue to provide care for our kids. They want to continue to help.”
Becoming a qualified foster parent of a refugee child isn’t any different in its process. “The training is the same training that traditional foster parents go through, plus extra. The state of Florida has specific requirements for a 21-hour pre-training. It’s called Pride certification,” Stern said. “It’s to teach foster parents about trauma and to teach about how to properly care and be that voice for them.”
“We also have our foster parents do additional trauma focused training specific to the immigrant population. In the state of Florida, traditional foster care is because of abuse, neglect, and abandonment. That’s why children are removed from their home. These are not children that are not being removed from their home. These are children whose families are sending them to the United States to be with another family member. All of our kids traditionally know who is the family member they are going to be going with. And that training is geared towards just helping that foster family identify what that looks like. Our kids are with us for very short periods. These kids are not traditionally abused or neglected. It’s about training our foster care parents to understand that trauma and to understand what their role in this child’s life is going to be and to really support the kids.”
Going forward, Stern and her sympathetic coworkers at Bethany Christian Services have plans for the future. “We’re going to meet the needs of the community. We have pregnancy counseling, adoption. We have a safe family program that specifically works with our contract…we have our refugee services, which include not just this foster care program, but we also have a trafficking program that works with foreign-born survivors. I see us continue to rise to meet their needs.”
Alerting the foster parents of Florida to know how sincerely appreciated they are each time they take in a child is a priority at Bethany. “We are always wanting additional foster parents. There are many ways of serving,” Stern said. “If you have a heart to serve, we will find a way for your heart to serve. It’s not just being a foster parent, its donating, it’s getting involved, it’s talking to community members, its sharing who we are. It’s educating the community specifically on what the immigrant community actually looks like and dismantling some of those misnomers that are untruths out there. We are always looking for champions that want to be champions for Bethany.”
For more information about fostering a child, visit https://bethany.org/locations/us/florida/central-florida or call 800-238-4269.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.