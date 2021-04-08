ORLANDO | As the Catholic Church celebrated its summit of faith through the Paschal Triduum and the Easter celebration, an annual drive with the Florida Catholic comes to a close.
Yet while the Long-Sleeve Relief campaign might be completed for 2021, advocacy for farmworker issues continues throughout the year. Where there are sun and fields, there are farmworkers; and where there are farmworkers, there are advocates.
Florida Catholic Media is grateful for the generous donations logged during the 2021 campaign, including over $3,700 in cash donations. Even the COVID-19 pandemic could not stem support for the campaign. Partner parishes and St. Vincent de Paul thrift store locations received dozens upon dozens of long-sleeve shirts for farmworkers who toil in the fields. While it might seem crazy to wear long sleeves in Florida’s hot sun, those shirts serve as an important barrier against harmful UV rays and chemicals used to treat the fields.
And no one understands that reasoning better than a dermatologist, which is why when Dr. Rebecca Tung heard about the Long-Sleeve Relief Campaign, she didn’t hesitate to donate. She wrote an email to Florida Catholic Media a few days after Holy Thursday, when the campaign came to a close.
“I just wanted to let you know that we dropped off a donation of 30 UPF50 long-sleeve shirts in all sizes to Matt, the manager at the St Vincent de Paul Clermont store,” the doctor wrote in an email.
Tung is a micrographic dermatologic surgery specialist with more than 25 years’ experience in the field. She currently is a physician at Florida Dermatology and Skin Cancer Centers in Winter Haven and is also an associate professor and division director of dermatology at Loyola University in Chicago. Although a Florida resident since 2019, she still remotely serves the university.
It was a chat with Father Fred Ruse, a native Floridian who is a retired priest of the Orlando Diocese, that Tung learned about the Long-Sleeve Relief Campaign. The two were discussing sun protection and ways to help in the community beyond Tung’s usual volunteering at the Haley Center in Winter Haven, which offers a variety of healthcare for the underserved in Polk County.
Father Ruse, who is known for his advocacy for vulnerable populations on several fronts, told her about the Florida Catholic’s campaign, and it caught Tung’s interest. When she worked in Chicago, she and her students offered skin and cancer screenings to those in need.
“These are people who devote their lives for others, working to get healthy food for us all to each. They give so much to the community,” Tung said. “The drive is a great idea. Anyone who is 10 to 14 hours a day out in the sun, whether it is farm work or construction, they are at a higher risk for skin conditions due to exposure.”
Tung’s experience and research has shown that awareness of the sun’s harmful rays, in combination with education on how to identify skin growths and the availability for skin cancer screenings, could save lives. While in Chicago, she and her medical students wanted to reach out to the Spanish-speaking community because she noticed when people of Hispanic origin were diagnosed with skin cancer, it was at a much later stage, which made it harder to treat. In response they developed a video, in Spanish, to “educate on the basics” — identifying basal cell melanomas and benign skin growths. The rate of retention was “fascinating,” Tung said, with 98 percent of viewers able to make correct identifications after watching the video.
When asked if she was like to make a video like that for the farmworker community, Tung said she would “absolutely” volunteer her time for such a venture. She hopes to keep lines of communication open with other farmworker advocates to explore ways to help beyond the annual Long-Sleeve Relief campaign.
“When I lived in Chicago and worked at Loyola, our faculty, residents, students and I would often volunteer dermatologic services (free skin checks) at free health fairs with Catholic Charities,” Tung recalled. “If there would be a need to do this with the farm workers in Florida, my staff and I would definitely be interested.”