BOYNTON BEACH | President Joe Biden had declared the end of the pandemic in September, after nearly three years since the first confirmed coronavirus case.
“The pandemic is over. We’re still doing a lotta work on it. ... But the pandemic is over,” said Biden during a CBS News interview that aired on 60 Minutes Sept. 18.
By and large, the world is moving forward after more than 6.5 million lost the battle to COVID. More than 82,000 Florida residents have died with COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health.
The “troops” on the frontlines of the pandemic were, and still are, healthcare professionals. They risk their lives to fight COVID. Some died, others left careers, and still many others turned to God for strength.
The first case of COVID-19 was identified in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. Then, it was positively identified in the United States Jan. 21, 2020, in Washington when a 35-year-old man tested positive.
The rapid spread in America began and eventually infecting then-President Donald Trump and later President Biden. To date, more 1 million Americans or one in every 321 citizens have died.
By the spring, government leaders had shut down businesses telling nonessential workers to stay at home in an attempt to slow down the spread. Churches and even nursing homes, hotbeds for the spread of the virus, barred visitors.
Vaccines were out for health care professionals and older people, but at the center of debates. How people live, learn, work, worship, play and receive health care were changed.
ON THE FRONT LINE
Gainesville internist Dr. Angeli Akey heard the nation’s then-President Donald Trump declare the coronavirus a national emergency March 13, 2020, as she prepared to face a full schedule.
Angeli is medical director of North Florida Integrative Medicine, president of the St. Gianna Guild of the Catholic Medical Association and the advisor retired Bishop Felipe Estevez, then the leader of Diocese of St. Augustine, turned to for pandemic advice on workplace safety. She is a parishioner of Queen of Peace Parish in Gainesville.
In the beginnings, there were no vaccines and supplies were limited and hard to get even facemasks that became a symbol of the times. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines was the weapon of defense.
Akey clearly recalls praying as she began the day. “God, I have no protection, please help.”
God answered. A local mold removal company, which she had contacted, showed up at her front door bearing a full hazmat suit.
“COVID is over, but its aftermath remains, and many in public health leadership made many of us question underlying motivation. We tried to put our patients first throughout the whole ordeal,” she said.
Dr. Anthony Dardano is among the doctors working in the thick of it all in South Florida. “I have been a physician for 54 years now, and never experienced anything like this before,” said Dardano, a parishioner of St. Jude in Boca Raton, who serves as chief medical officer at Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach.
Dardano is a Florida Atlantic University clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology, associate dean for academic affairs at the Charles E Schmidt College of Medicine and a medical consultant for Eternal World Television Network or EWTN maintaining memberships in the American Medical Society, Florida Medical Society and the Palm Beach Physicians Guild part of the national Catholic Medial Association.
“For me, aside from the pain, suffering and unavoidable deaths, which occurred, the most difficult part was the scenario where a patient was gravely ill and could only communicate with family via facetime or phone. Patients near death could only say a ‘virtual’ final goodbye,” Dardano said. “Because of CDC and hospital policies, clergy were only able to visit virtually as well. The grief and sadness that resulted from this will remain in my mind forever.”
But the South Florida physician believes that prayer is strong medicine.
“When faced with a difficult situation, I have always turned towards God, not away. In medicine, difficult situations arise daily. God continues to be my preferred consultant.”
Dardano said the pandemic has raised everyone’s level of awareness of the ease of transmissibility of this disease. The wearing of facemasks has been relaxed now in public places and in most care facilities, but for the most part, they are required wherever there is patient contact.
The rigorous sanitation of all patient contact areas and equipment, and COVID testing are here to stay for the time being.
Naturally, people look back and tend to clearly remember the negative things of those years, especially the distancing and isolation from loved one, but good things took place.
There were many technology and medical advancements, and people turned to prayer and service to help those in need. Family members reconnected during lockdowns, and people began taking better care of themselves, eating healthy and exercising.
Dardano shared his thoughts about lessons learned.
“I suppose I could say I was humbled a bit by the situation. Having been in medicine for over a half century, I have seen monumental medical advances which gave us a respectable comfort level handling the most serious of situations. This pointed out our vulnerability but at the same time showed how, when working together, we stepped up to the plate bringing this serious situation under control,” he said.
Dr. Dardano says that the health care professionals were the hands and feet of the Lord amid the pandemic.
“A positive impact on me was to see those involved at all levels work diligently for the benefit of the patient without regard for any potential danger to their personal health.”
NURSES AT THE FOREFRONT
Nurse Joycee Deaver, a parishioner at St. John Fisher in West Palm Beach working at the West Palm Beach Veterans Affairs Medical Center and a former director at JFK North Hospital in West Palm Beach during the pandemic, said training, never prepared her for COVID.
“It was a crazy time,” Deaver said. “Nurses were walking out concerned about spreading it to their own families. I was a director. It was a tough spot.”
Hospitals experiencing nursing shortages before the pandemic were devastated by nurse walkouts. During the peak of pandemic, nurses were overworked, stressed and distancing from their families. The situation led to burnout for some, who left their careers.
“That is what we signed up for,” said Deaver. “We are here to help improve the patient’s life. We can’t quit.”
Dardano said that today, there is a “palpable shortage in all of our area hospitals. The void is being filled with traveling nurses. They work for agencies and go wherever needed, often at a significant cost to the hospitals. Patient safety comes first so no matter the cost, the void must be addressed.”
Deaver, choir director and cantor at St. John Fisher, said it was a very challenging experience for all, but also a sad time for the sick unable to be with loved ones because of strict precautions.
“You pray for the patients. You pray with the patients. I silently prayed that God would bless them, and I comforted them with a song.”
POOR AND UNINSURED
Rosa Lores, a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist in Boca Raton, is a director at the Caridad Center in Boynton Beach, one of the largest free clinics in the country. The facility serves the poor, uninsured and underserved.
Lores said the pandemic was hard on everyone, but was especially tough on low-income families. “Many lost jobs and struggled to pay for food,” she said.
Caridad offers health care serves and a soup kitchen and food pantry, but even now services are limited. Volunteers including doctors, dentists and nurses that make the center possible are for the most part retirees including one 89-year-old doctor in the most venerable category for contracting the virus.
“The families didn’t have any help from anyone,” she said. “We were going to the houses bringing medicine and food. We were trying to educate the people. They were afraid.”
Lores turned to God for comfort. “Caridad is a little piece of heaven,” she said. “Miracles happen here. God never abandons us. Every time we are in need, miracles begin to happen.”
Caridad began telehealth to take care of people. Today, many other facilities and medical offices are befriending technology for providing services and streaming, zooming and using other means of technology and multi-media are the norm.
“Things are now getting better,” said Lores. “We are studying new options and pioneering with local universities. We are thankful to God.”
A PRIEST IN THE ICU
The latest statistics from the Department of Health state that Florida has had 7.15 million cases of COVID. Prayers continue for the 82,176 patients who have died.
Father Dennis Gonzales, former parish administrator of St. Ann in West Palm Beach recently installed as pastor of St. Vincent Ferrer in Delray Beach says he continues to pray for the deceased.
He is a trained professional nurse and one of few priests allowed to suit up and step into the intensive care unit. He shared one experience that is forever etched into his memory.
He visited a man at Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach after the gentleman’s family called him asking for spiritual help.
“I followed the protocols,” he said. “I wore protective clothing, gloves, head covering and looked like an astronaut.”
Entering the hospital, the mood was somber. Once in the intensive care unit, he found the father barely alive.
“The father was unconscious,” he said. “I prayed.”
Father Gonzales administered the Last Rites carefully anointing the dying man with holy oil placed on a cotton ball preparing the dying father to pass away leaving suffering behind.
“I was a source of peace and comfort for the family,” he said. “The family could not go to the nursing home or to the hospital to see him. They were grieving. Bringing the family peace gave me a greater appreciation for my priestly ministry”
Before he left the facility, he prayed for the doctors and nurses and asked God to keep them safe throughout their battle. “I felt like I was in solidarity with those people on the frontline,” he said. “The experience strengthened my sense of purpose.”
God apparently sent his blessings, a feel-good moment at such a bad time.
”When we are in the middle of a crisis, we must turn to God and have hope,” said Father Gonzales. “It will pass. Something good will come from it,” he said.
