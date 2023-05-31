BISHOP GALEONE

Bishop Emeritus Victor Galeone, the ninth bishop of the Diocese of St. Augustine, died May 29, 2023, in St. Martin Home for the Aged in Baltimore. He was 88. (CNS photo/Diocese of St. Augustine)

Jacksonville | Bishop Emeritus Victor Galeone, the ninth bishop of the Diocese of St. Augustine, died May 29, 2023, in St. Martin Home for the Aged in Baltimore. He was 88.

Bishop Erik T. Pohlmeier, the current bishop of the Diocese of St. Augustine, said, “I am grateful for the legacy of Bishop Galeone. As I hear stories of his service in the Diocese of St. Augustine, the fruits of his efforts are obvious. There are many serving today who began their work and ministry under his care. May God welcome this faithful shepherd in the merciful heart of our savior.”

