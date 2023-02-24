DESANTIS-FLORIDA-DEATH-PENALTY

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 24, 2022. The Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops has called on DeSantis to halt the execution of Donald Dillbeck and commute his sentence to life without parole. (CNS photo/Octavio Jones, Reuters)
Death-row inmate Donald Dillbeck is pictured in an undated handout photo from the Florida Department of Corrections. The Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops has called on Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., to halt the execution of Dillbeck and commute his sentence to life without parole. (OSV News photo/Florida Department of Corrections)

WASHINGTON | Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., moved ahead with his latest execution Feb. 23, over the objections of Florida's Catholic bishops who appealed to the governor to reverse course on capital punishment. DeSantis, who is seen as a likely contender for the 2024 Republican presidential primary but has not declared his candidacy, is Catholic. He has signed four death warrants during his tenure, and Dillbecks's was the third carried out.

DeSantis signed a death warrant for Donald Dillbeck in January, authorizing his Feb. 23 execution. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a last-minute petition for a stay of execution by Dillbeck's attorneys on Feb. 22, who have argued that Dillbeck suffers from developmental disabilities as a result of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, as well as effects of childhood abuse.

