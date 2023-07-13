ORLANDO  |  Florida will mark its fifth execution of 2023 as the state will execute James Barnes Aug. 3. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the death warrant June 22. About a week later, Barnes moved to discharge his lawyers, waive all appeals and future motions, and proceed with his execution. “Without appointing any experts, the judge found Mr. Barnes competent to commit state-assisted suicide, and cleared the path for him to die in our name,” according to a statement released by Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (FADP).

Barnes was serving a life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of his wife, Linda, whom he killed in 1997. After converting to Islam, Barnes confessed to the murder of Patsy Miller, a 41-year-old nurse who was raped and murdered in her Melbourne home in 1988.

