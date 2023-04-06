ORLANDO | “I would be satisfied if Louis remained in prison, without the possibility of release. I don’t believe the death penalty serves any purpose.”
That was a statement provided to the Daytona Beach News-Journal April 5. The words were those of Noreen Rector, who is the ex-wife of Joe Rector, who was shot by Louis Gaskin during a violent spree Dec. 20, 1989, in Palm Coast. Earlier that evening, Gaskin shot and killed fellow residents Robert and Georgette Sturmfels.
In 1990, Gaskin was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. The jury voted 8 to 4 for death. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Gaskin’s death warrant March 13, 2013, with the execution scheduled for April 12. Although Florida had a 42-month span with no executions, Gaskin would be the second Florida inmate executed in 2023. Donald Dilbeck was executed Feb. 23, 2023, a month after DeSantis signed his warrant in January. Another execution is scheduled for May 3, for Darryl Barwick.
The ramping up on the death penalty comes at a time when the legislature is walking backwards on strides made to stem the tide of capital punishment in the Sunshine State. Currently, a unanimous jury is required to impose the death penalty. In 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court case in Hurst v. Florida found that Florida’s death penalty scheme violated the U.S. Constitution which requires a jury, not a judge, to find each fact necessary to impose a death sentence. With the favor of Florida’s voters, the Florida legislature responded by abolishing non-unanimous jury recommendations for death in 2017.
Now House Bill 555/Senate Bill 450 is fast tracking in the legislature, finding favor of the governor and both the Florida House and Senate. Despite citizens voting to support that piece of legislation, there is political will in the Florida legislature to make it easier to impose death sentences by deleting the statutory unanimous jury requirement and reverting to a supermajority (8-4) requirement. This would make Florida an outlier once again on the death penalty front.
During Catholic Days at the Capitol, the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops asked advocates to tell their legislators to retain unanimous jury recommendation and oppose HB 555/SB 450.
The conference would like to abolish the death penalty altogether. The conference continually dispels familiar myths related to the death penalty, including that the death brings closure to murder victims’ family members, even though many murder victims’ family members have publicly expressed that the years of litigation and uncertainty exacerbates their grief.
Victims like Noreen Rector. The Daytona Beach News Press shared her statement online. In part, it reads: “So here I am, 33 years later being asked by the Governor’s office if I want to witness the execution (really?). And by reporters how I feel about the death warrant being signed. Consequently, I have had to reflect, relive, remember all that has happened since that night. His signing this death warrant is not doing me any favor, it has only stirred up painful memories and has victimized me again.”
Floridian for Alternatives to the Death Penalty continues to plead for Gaskin’s life and urging for his sentence to be changed to life imprisonment, as it did with the lives of inmates slated for execution. The organization has an online petition and more information available about Gaskin on its website, www.fadp.org.
While the state has slated Gaskin’s death date, FADP along with pro-life directors and advocates are organizing prayer vigils across the state along with one across the street from Florida State Prison where the death house is located. Visit https://www.fadp.org/vigils-and-protests/
In other legislative news, on April 3, the governor signed a measure that will allow Floridians to carry guns without concealed-weapons licenses. According to News Service of Florida, the bill will do away with a decades-old licensing process, which has included requiring that people undergo firearms training and background screening to carry concealed weapons. The bill will require people carrying concealed firearms to have valid identification and “display such identification upon demand by a law enforcement officer.”
The measure also includes various changes designed to bolster school safety, including providing additional money for school hardening. The governor signed the proposal without holding a media appearance. While proponents label the measure as “constitutional carry,” critics say the bill will make Floridians less safe through intentional violence and unintentional shootings. Critics add dozens of states that have passed similar laws showed an an increase of fatalities and gun crimes.
Yet some gun-rights advocates have disputed the constitutional carry label, arguing the bill should have gone further to include open carry, which would not require weapons to be concealed.
