Louis Gaskin and Darryl Barwick

At left is an undated mug shot of Louis Gaskin, who is scheduled to be executed April 12. At right is an undated photo of Darryl Barwick, whose death warrant was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis April 3, 2023, and is scheduled for execution May 3.

ORLANDO  |  “I would be satisfied if Louis remained in prison, without the possibility of release. I don’t believe the death penalty serves any purpose.”

That was a statement  provided to the Daytona Beach News-Journal April 5. The words were those of Noreen Rector, who is the ex-wife of Joe Rector, who was shot by Louis Gaskin during a violent spree Dec. 20, 1989, in Palm Coast. Earlier that evening, Gaskin shot and killed fellow residents Robert and Georgette Sturmfels.

