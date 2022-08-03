deacon Joe

The Florida Catholic interviewed Deacon Joe Moran of the Diocese of Orlando to witness how he helps others at Mass and through charity.

Music by bensound.com.

Visit https://thefloridacatholic.org to see more Catholic news in Florida.

PALM BAY  |  Whaley Street’s construction crew were already well into their work at sunrise. A radio blasted the tinny, treble riffs of Classic Rock tunes as they climbed ladders. While one crew member navigated an AC duct into the rafters  another one used special fireproof caulk to seal any openings between the 2x4’s of what would be the garage when finished in a few weeks.

The foreman in charge of the site is not only a seasoned general contractor with four decades of experience, but also a beloved Palm Bay deacon.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.