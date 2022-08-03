PALM BAY | Whaley Street’s construction crew were already well into their work at sunrise. A radio blasted the tinny, treble riffs of Classic Rock tunes as they climbed ladders. While one crew member navigated an AC duct into the rafters another one used special fireproof caulk to seal any openings between the 2x4’s of what would be the garage when finished in a few weeks.
The foreman in charge of the site is not only a seasoned general contractor with four decades of experience, but also a beloved Palm Bay deacon.
That man, overseeing in his sweaty blue T-shirt, a pink towel draped over his left shoulder, is well-respected Deacon Joe Moran. When he’s helping his workers on a site, he’s just a regular guy named Joe—someone his helpers can look to for guidance. At his parish, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, his parish of choice since 1993, he’s Deacon Joe—an inspiration of faith who leads them toward the Lord’s blessings.
Deacon Joe granted the Florida Catholic to take a tour by his side to see a sliver of what a typical day looks like for a busy deacon.
“We’re all about helping the homeless,” Deacon Moran said, wiping his brow with his towel. A newly made, two-bedroom home he and his crew just completed was the only quiet place for his interview. Soon, the other houses will be ready as well, awaiting home buyers.
“We’re getting close to the completion of the female veteran village. There are six houses here for female veterans. We’re completing the last two as we speak,” he said.
With a lifetime of building houses to his credit since 1983, he decided to work for Habitat for Humanity in 2013. Habitat’s global assistance spans all 50 states and 70 countries.
“I’ve been a GC (General Contractor) for almost 40 years and always working for people and now I’m working with people. I’m helping people find hope again. I’m building that bridge to Christ through this job, and it brings families together. It’s not just building houses. Habitat builds communities. I love doing that. I love being part of a community and bringing people together.”
The most important thing about Habitat to Deacon Moran is that “it’s a Christian organization that provides safe, affordable housing for families.” Most times “they’re young families with children and sometimes they’re broken families that need help.”
Habitat doesn’t simply give each new house away. “They don’t get it for free. They have to come up with the down payment, pay a mortgage, pay everything just like everyone else. And they have to volunteer 300 hours,” he said.
As lunch time approached, Deacon Moran changed his work attire to prepare for his next appointment of the day—blessing a house.
Deacon Moran responded to a voicemail from a St. Joseph parishioner to welcome their Palm Bay home with the Lord’s presence. With haste, he was there, armed with a bottle of holy water, blessing everything from the front door to the farm animals in the backyard.
Blessing houses “brings them peace and to makes them feel safe and be part of Christ in their home.”
Along with his vast experience in the construction business and helping people at the drop of a hat because of his Catholic faith, Deacon Moran’s resume is filled with years as a Knight of Columbus, helping one Boy Scout each year achieve their Eagle Scout, and teaches Baptism classes and witnesses marriages.
Initially, he never saw himself as a deacon but just as a devoted helper of St. Joseph’s parish. Before entering the diaconate in 2010, Deacon Moran was constantly asked when he was planning to do so, eventually celebrating his official entrance into the Catholic Church as a deacon in 2015. Since then, Deacon Moran has baptized almost 200 babies. On Sundays, after Mass, he ministers to the sick at local hospitals and homes, a service he’s performed for almost 20 years.
“Being a deacon is so rewarding because I can bring hope to people, especially through Habitat to Humanity. We meet families and they just need that little help—not a handout—but a hand up,” he said.
“Being a deacon is truly a calling from God. You’ll hear that call, sometimes, through your family. Sometimes through friends, deacons, other priests,” he said. “The best advice I can give is don’t listen to yourself. Listen to that quiet voice and you can’t go wrong. Like I told my kids, when in doubt: serve. Just give from your heart.”
