PALM BEACH GARDENS | Whether doing everyday chores of washing dishes and laundry, or ministerial task such as addressing confirmation students and anointing the sick, not a moment of Sister Jadwiga Drapala’s day goes wasted.
For Sister Drapala, awaking before the chirping birds is common. By 5:30 a.m. she is and ready, saying her daily prayers. Then, she goes to serve the Diocese of Palm Beach as its episcopal delegate for religious men and women.
But the 40-minute trek is not idle time. She uses the drive to pray the rosary. Once in Palm Beach Gardens, she spends quiet time with the Lord in the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola chapel. No matter how a day might go, her relationship with God is her everlasting foundation.
From there, a typical day of office work involved checking emails and attending conferences and even organizing meetings and celebrations for the religious in the diocese, often with Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito as the main celebrant.
Bishop Barbarito values Sister Drapala’s devotion to her work. “Sister Jadwiga is a wonderful blessing to our Diocese, as she carries out her important ministry as episcopal delegate for religious and coordinator of women’s vocations,” the bishop said. “The women and men in our diocese, who live consecrated lives, are essential witnesses to all of us and they all are a special treasure. Sister Jadwiga’s committed and joyful support of them is recognition of their foundational role in the life of the Church.”
A native of Poland, Sister Drapala was used to the everyday farm life growing up. Expecting to live a similar life as the other women there, Sister Drapala saw a future with a family and children. It was Catholic catechism classes that took Sister Drapala on the course she is on to this day. After listening to a priest share the joy of his ministry, she began discern serving the Lord in the Catholic Church.
On Aug. 1, 2004, Sister Drapala professed her vows of chastity, poverty and obedience to the Sisters of the Most Holy Soul of Christ the Lord. The congregation was founded in 1923 by Mother Paula Sofia Tajber in Poland, and includes 89 members who are often referred to as the “blue nuns” because of the shade of their habits. According to its website — https://www.sistersofthemostholysoulofchrist.com ‚ the community is “driven to develop a deep, inner life with Jesus in their souls, and then to fulfill their apostolic mission as a contemplative active community.” Their ministries include assisting in parishes, including though faith formation, youth ministries and retreats; caring for the sick in hospitals, institutions and in their homes; and offering workshops and support services the poor and needy.
Sister Drapala arrived in Florida to serve in Stuart in 2006 as a faith formation teacher.
“I can say that with each year I am more and more happy and fulfilled as a religious woman, and grateful to Jesus for this gift of calling me to be His, and to my congregation,” she said. “To a person who is called by Christ to follow Him in consecrated life I would advise to go, love, trust the Lord, be faithful and give himself/herself generously to Him no matter the difficulties that will come.”
The mentors in Sister Drapala’s past molded her to the productive woman she is today. “They taught me to be honest with myself, with God, spiritual director, give myself 100% into religious life, to fight, pray, and not give up in difficulties, be faithful in good and bad times,” she said.
As a result, she built an unbreakable bond with her fellow Sisters. “Most of all (her mentors) helped me to develop a strong, personal relationship with The Most Holy Trinity and each Person of the Holy Trinity. I’m certain that God loves me, is always with me no matter what, has an amazing plan for me and He wants me to be happy to the full.”
This relationship with the Lord gets Sister Drapala through hard times. When she faces obstacles in life, she solves them by “remembering past prayer experiences, that God is faithful, He loves me, is with me, and He knows the way out of darkness.” By working “with His grace to be faithful to prayer” she “tells Him how I feel and what I think” and allowing herself to trust “Him from minute to minute and ask Him for help.”
Although this is Sister Drapala’s first year in the Office of Vocations and only third month as an episcopal delegate, she has a helpful team of supporters by her side to guide her. Father Daniel Daza-Jaller, diocesan director of vocations, knows Sister Drapala’s genuine enthusiasm for the Lord’s daily duties will bring the Diocese of Palm Beach even greater prestige as she continues to work at the Office of Vocations.
“The Sisters of the Most Holy Soul of Christ have been a blessing in our diocese throughout their many years of ministry here,” Father Daza-Jaller said. “Their joy and love for the Lord is visible to all who encounter them. Sister Jadwiga has been a particular blessing to me in her witness of joy in simplicity. She has always been approachable and easy to talk to. She approaches our different projects in the Office of Vocations with zeal and trust in the Lord.”
Many times, Sister Drapala and Father Daza-Jaller speak at Catholic schools in the area and on the campus of Florida Atlantic University to discuss vocations and share their stories. When visiting a Catholic school, Sister Drapala devotes as much time as she can to the teaching of the students.
“We have presentations to various age groups and finish the visit with Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and Benediction,” she said, adding her past experience as a faith formation teacher prepared her for her current duties. “I use my organizational skills in planning meetings, finding age-appropriate materials, crafting, and delivering talks on vocation in general and on consecrated life.”
At the time of her interview, Sister Drapala was working on an upcoming jubilee festival for the religious in the Diocese of Palm Beach. “This involves, contacting Jubilarians, planning the Liturgy for the Eucharist, preparing gifts, handouts, and organizing a jubilee dinner,” she said. “I also work on a calendar for Religious for the next year. It involves meetings with bishop’s secretary, meeting with Religious in the Commission for Religious, preparing summer newsletters, contacting all Religious in our diocese.”
When Sister Drapala’s workday nears to an end at 4 p.m., the drive home consists of “praying the Divine Mercy Chaplet, listening to a talk or music. Most often I drive in silence sharing with Jesus living in my soul about my day and all that is on my heart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.