ORLANDO | While the Emancipation Proclamation and the 13th amendment of the U.S. Constitution abolished slavery in United States, slavery still exists under the modern monikers of forced labor and human trafficking.

When the U.S. Department of State quantifies the number of people trafficked into forced labor, it refers to a 2017 report released by the International Labor Organization (ILO) and the Walk Free Foundation, in partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The report — Global Estimates of Modern Slavery —estimates that, at any given time in 2016, approximately 24.9 million people were in forced labor.

That number grows to some 40 million, when adding in the number of victims in forced marriage and 152 million in child labor around the world.

“It may look very much different than it did 200 years ago, (but) human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery and it is alive and well, right here in the United States,” said Christine Commerce, coordinator of the Diocese of Orlando Human Trafficking Task Force for Catholic Charities of Central Florida.

Statistics surrounding human trafficking are intimidating and tragic. Intimidating because of the vast global reach of human trafficking which doesn’t just affect a select few countries, and tragic because behind those large, stark numbers are human beings living in bondage.

According to the ILO, the business of human trafficking globally generates an estimated $150 billion in profits — the second highest market next to the illegal drug trade.

WHAT IS HUMAN TRAFFICKING

While the numbers of victims and cases of human trafficking are hard to quantify because those in forced labor are isolated and intimidated physically, emotionally and psychologically that they might not have the ability to escape their situation or seek help, Florida’s economy is ripe for human trafficking victims. And it has been for a long time.

In 2010, a staffer from the Florida Catholic attended a meeting of members of law enforcement and Catholic Charities to talk about human trafficking, how to identify it and how to combat it. During the meeting, the group identified how traffickers use forced labor within both farming (farmworkers who face human trafficking) and the tourism industry (such a hotel workers, construction and even sex work for those coming for conventions), among other ways.

The U.S. Department of State lists five descriptions for human trafficking, including forced labor, debt bondage, domestic servitude, forced child labor and sex trafficking (which also includes child sex trafficking). Forced labor occurs in which victims are targeted by a person, such as a trafficker or recruiter, who uses physical threats, psychological coercion, abuse of the legal process, a scheme or other pattern to compel someone to work.

When workers fall victim to traffickers or recruiters who unlawfully exploit an initial debt assumed as a condition of employment (in some instances, traffickers could impose “inherited” debt upon workers), this is considered to be debt bondage. The bondage could also be based upon employment-based temporary work programs in which the workers’ legal status in the country is tied to an employer present, which prevents victims from fleeing from such an employer.

Those trafficked to work in private residences are considered to be victims of domestic servitude. They can become isolated and extremely vulnerable to abuses and exploitation, especially since authorities cannot inspect private homes as easily as formal workplaces. The use of informal, or even verbal, employment contracts compounds vulnerability for all victims, whether they are U.S. citizens or have arrived from another country. Foreign domestic workers are particularly vulnerable to abuse due to factors such as language and cultural barriers and lack of community ties.

Despite legal prohibitions and widespread condemnation, forced child labor still exists in certain forms of work, forms of slavery or slave-like practices – including the sale of children for exploitation, child labor and debt bondage. And sex trafficking is described as when a person is required to engage in a commercial sex act as the result of force, threats of force, fraud, coercion or any combination of such means. When the victim is under the age of 18, it is considered child sex trafficking. The use of children in the commercial sex trade is prohibited both under U.S. law and by legislation in most countries around the world.

AWARENESS TO COMBAT TRAFFICKING

Florida still combats trafficking in those industries today. That is why Catholic Charities sponsors workshops in which members of the community learn about the signs of human trafficking and what to do to help authorities combat it. Working as a coordinator in Catholic Charities, Commerce has held many of these workshops, including several virtual due to the pandemic. The Florida Catholic attended one of those sessions and listened to Commerce’s goal.

“(We) hope that you will become a modern-day abolitionist so no one has to feel the pain of slavery again.”

Commerce said Florida ranks third in the nation for the number of calls to National Human Trafficking Hotline, which reports its findings to the U.S. Department of State. She added “the Greater Orlando area” ranks second for the number of calls within Florida.

Commerce said traffickers “can look like anyone,” adding politicians, educators, youth ministers and family members could potentially prey on victims.

“Twenty-five percent of children are sold by parent, legal guardian or a relative,” Commerce said. “Trafficking victims can be of any age, race or socio-economic background, so can the traffickers and the buyers.”

But victims of sex trafficking are not always in plain view. And while there are trafficking victims who are put into forced labor after being smuggled into the United States, not all trafficked victims are from other countries.

“Often the victims are unseen,” Commerce said. “They could be your next-door neighbor. They could be someone who is going to your church or your school. … About 32% of victims reported they were trafficked by an intimate partner.”

Many times victims meet their traffickers through a fraudulent scheme or through physical and/or emotional coercion. Traffickers might promise their victims a better life, marriage, a job. Coercion could involve threats, and sometimes document confiscation — whether it is a work visa and passports of foreign individuals, or state identification cards for U.S. citizens.

Marianne Thomas is senior director of trafficking for One More Child, a nonprofit based in Lakeland that offers Christ-centered services to vulnerable children and struggling families. One More

Child work closely with law enforcement and religious organizations like Catholic Charities of Central Florida to raise awareness about human trafficking.

Thomas oversees three mobile units, consisting of “a clinician who is an expert in complex trauma and does trauma therapy with our clients,” she said. “We also have survivor mentors who are people who have survived human trafficking and now want to be in this field and work alongside girls and boys coming out of the life. And we have advocates who make other connections in the community, like education or healthcare.”

YOUNGER AND YOUNGER VICTIMS

One important thing Thomas said people should understand about human trafficking is that it is not like the Liam Neesom movie, “Taken,” where a young woman is abducted by a stranger while she is overseas and put into human bondage. Instead, Thomas said most victims know their traffickers, and this is because traffickers build a level of trust and develop a bond with potential victims. When victims let down their guard, that trafficker who is pretending to be a friend or a is already a relative can prey on vulnerabilities and lead the victim to be trafficked.

Thomas said children with low self-esteem or are loners, who are homeless or abused at home, foster care kids, the undocumented, and survivors of natural disasters are targets for traffickers. She added boys between the ages of 11-13 and girls between the ages of 12-14 are the most common victims, including youths regarded as “throwaway kids” — either gay, bisexual or transexual.

Commerce described traffickers as “master manipulators” who prey on teens where ever they hang out, whether IRL (in real life) or online. To gain access to younger victims, traffickers have been known to use social media apps with chat features, such as Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok, and video gaming where players meet other players online. “Spotters” might also identify victims in public places, such as sporting events, youth groups, churches and malls.

“They will take time to groom a child,” Thomas said. “They will take months or even years to get a child to trust them so they can get those pictures (used in pornography). And for girls, the most common is someone who pretends to be their boyfriend or their best friend.”

HOW TO HELP

Human trafficking is an issue close to Thomas, who is a survivor of human trafficking herself. People might ask why victims simply don’t leave their situation, but that is not so simple. They might not have money or resources like cell phones or access to social media to communicate with the outside world because they are isolated by traffickers.Thomas added because they are groomed and had been exposed to long periods of physical and psychological abuse, it is difficult for them to find the confidence and courage to escape that life. She added it can be confusing for an abused child to understand the dangers they face on a daily basis are not what should identified as “everyday normal life.”

“Often what we need is community members who notice what is happening,” Thomas said. “One of the biggest problems is in that life is that we (victims) miss a lot of what everybody else gets. So, we don’t get the upbringing that everyone else gets, especially when we are talking about children.”

Both Commerce and Thomas spoke about behaviors that could be considered signs of human trafficking, such as:

• sudden changes in a child’s demeanor;

• if children’s or teens’ grades are declining;

• outbursts of rage;

• wearing new clothes;

• children or teens suddenly possessing lots of cash;

• hiding secret cellphones;

• avoiding eye contact;

• be inappropriately dressed for the weather.

Another red flag might be revealed when asking about a tattoo. Commerce said oftentimes people will share a story of their tattoo because they are proud of it. They got the tattoo for a reason. But if a person is asked about a tattoo and seems submissive or “doesn’t really want to share about their tattoo, that might be a red flag.”

“Traffickers will often brand their victims with a tattoo as a way to show that they belong to them,” Commerce said. “(When asked about a tattoo), oftentimes, victims will be fearful, submissive, won’t talk, and someone is answering for them.”

While Commerce said it is good for everyone to understand human trafficking and work to spot signs of trafficking, she added instead of confronting a trafficker, alert the authorities. It’s not always the safe for a concerned individual or the victim to approach a trafficker directly. It was advice shared by Thomas as well.

“What we really need is people who first recognize the situations that we’re in and are able to walk alongside us and hold our hand as we walk away from that life because we have to learn a whole new way of living,” she said. “Understand what (human trafficking) really is, and find whoever is local to them (to help victims). There are great organizations out there. One More Child is across five circuits. You can call and find out who is doing the work in your area and get involved.”

In November 2016, Pope Francis was quoted as saying, “One of the most troubling of the world’s open wounds is the trade in human beings, a modern-day form of slavery, which violates the God-given dignity of so many of our brothers and sisters and constitutes a true crime against humanity.”

Thomas said she could not do her job every day without Jesus in her life. It is her relationship with Jesus that “ultimately” helped her get out of her life as a victim. She hopes all trafficking victims might understand that Jesus is listening to their prayers.

“This job is hard, and I don’t know how people can do this job without Jesus,” she said. “And just for the boys and girls who come out of the life, what hope do you give them? The greatest hope in the world.”

Jean Gonzalez and Maurice Beaulieu contributed to this report.