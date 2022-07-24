Pohlmeier crozier

Newly ordained Bishop Erik Pohlmeier sits at the chair vacated by ordaining prelate, Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami, to signify his formal installation as 11th bishop of St. Augustine.
Pohlmeier Gospels

An emotional point of the ordination of Bishop Erik Pohlmeier of St. Augustine was when his brother and father, Deacons Jason and Tim Pohlmeier, seen left and right, stood next to the new bishop and held the Book of Gospels above his head to signify his role of proclaiming the Gospel to the faithful of northeast Florida.
Pohlmeier greet

Newly ordained Bishop Erik Pohlmeier walks up and down the aisles of St. Joseph Parish in Jacksonville at the end of his ordination Mass July 22, 2022.

JACKSONVILLE  |  It was St. Augustine who said the title of “bishop” is not one of honor, but one of service.

Judging by the expressions and emotions crossing newly ordained Bishop Erik Pohlmeier’s face, he took that honor to heart, especially during two moments of his ordination Mass as the 11th bishop of the Diocese of St. Augustine.

