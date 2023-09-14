Opportunity summit

Peter Routsis-Arroyo, CEO of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami, and Father Elvis Gonzalez, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Church in Miami, take part in one of the panel discussions at the Miami Opportunity Summit: Immigrant Contributions and Bipartisan Solutions, held Aug. 22, 2023.

MIAMI  |  In contrast to some U.S. urban areas which have received far fewer numbers of migrants in the last two years, the South Florida community has continued to show an adept ability to absorb and resettle high rates of migrants and refugees.

“I began to hear from other cities receiving migrants using the language of burden, of being overwhelmed and not being able to handle it, and we in Miami are receiving more migrants than they are and it’s a completely different reaction: Yes, it’s a challenge but we are going to work and are helping people,” said Randy McGrorty, executive director for Catholic Legal Services of the Archdiocese of Miami.

