MIAMI | In contrast to some U.S. urban areas which have received far fewer numbers of migrants in the last two years, the South Florida community has continued to show an adept ability to absorb and resettle high rates of migrants and refugees.
“I began to hear from other cities receiving migrants using the language of burden, of being overwhelmed and not being able to handle it, and we in Miami are receiving more migrants than they are and it’s a completely different reaction: Yes, it’s a challenge but we are going to work and are helping people,” said Randy McGrorty, executive director for Catholic Legal Services of the Archdiocese of Miami.
McGrorty, who has 30 years of experience working with immigration issues, spoke following what may be the first annual Miami Opportunity Summit: Immigrant Contributions and Bipartisan Solutions. The event was held Aug. 22, 2023, in downtown Miami and featured panel discussions mingling local politicians, journalists, social workers and business leaders with Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski and representatives of Catholic charitable agencies.
Though not perfect and not without severe challenges, that tendency of South Florida households and informal networks of nonprofit agencies to integrate waves of new refugees stands in contrast to other places that have shown greater public exasperation and discomfort in dealing with far fewer numbers of migrants.
That differentiation was part of the genesis for local church agencies to convene the local business community, nonprofit leadership and elected officials for this first summit examining regional immigration during a time of national economic hardship, local labor shortages and rising housing costs.
“The idea of changing the narrative came from me hearing on the national news as recently as this morning (of other cities) decrying the lack of resources and lack of bed space” for migrants, McGrorty told The Florida Catholic. “We just somehow make it work.”
It is estimated that several hundred thousand refugees moved into the Miami region in the last year or two.
In addition to various forms of charitable assistance and nonprofit, short-term housing solutions for the homeless, it’s the informal network of people doubling up that has made space for immigrants in South Florida, according to McGrorty
He noted that rather than taking over entire hotels to house immigrants, Miami households often make room temporarily for new arrivals, albeit not always under ideal conditions.
“The groups coming here are doubling up, making room. They hope (those housing arrangements are) temporary because it’s a great stress but they hope to move out and move up, and we have seen that happen for generations here,” McGrorty said.
MIGRATION AND BUSINESS
Of particular interest to the summit participants was the relationship between migration and Florida businesses, particularly in key industries at the core of the Florida economy and which summit leaders said are in dire need of new workers.
In 2019, there were over 247,000 immigrant entrepreneurs in the Miami metropolitan area. Immigrants were also 37.9% more likely to be entrepreneurs when compared to U.S.-born residents, according to the summit organizers. In addition, there are over 2,570,000 immigrants residing in the Miami metropolitan area who pay over $19 billion in local, state, and federal taxes, and have a spending power of over $60 billion.
With an unemployment rate of 2.6%, there are only 64 applicants for every 100 open jobs in Florida: a situation which has only been exacerbated by the recent passing of SB1718.
That legislation has reportedly caused fear among immigrant workers who play a critical role in Florida’s economy, according to a number of summit participants, including Peter Routsis-Arroyo, CEO of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami; Father Elvis Gonzalez, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in the Little Havana area of Miami; and Luz Gallardo, executive director of the St. John Bosco Clinic in Miami.
All cited the stiff economic hardships facing newly-arrived migrants in Florida but also the fear — often unfounded — about pending legislation and public rhetoric aimed at cutting down employment opportunities for migrants, including those who have a legal right to temporary employment.
McGrorty said that is why representatives from the American Business Immigration Coalition were on hand to talk about the needs of local businesses trying to fill jobs in their sectors.
NEED WORK PERMITS
Summit leaders are urging President Biden to use existing legal authority under the “Significant Public Benefit” provisions of immigration law to provide work permits for noncitizens (immigrants already in the U.S. who are currently ineligible, and new migrants seeking to fill jobs not taken by citizens).
That program would address the labor shortage, help bring down inflation, provide work permits to immigrants who have long supported the U.S. economy and provide a significant benefit to the nation.
Summit participants also urged the administration to find ways to expedite the approval process for work authorization.
Above all, they called on Congress to address the need for comprehensive immigration reform: an unlikely solution and one which has been unobtainable in the current political climate.
“I do see a lot of families who have a desire to work despite the fears that are out there,” said Father Gonzalez, who noted that he sees a lot of Central American families at his church.
“They ask me for employment tips, for a good immigration attorney. They also want to get knowledge of the culture and to be inserted into the culture in Miami,” the priest said, adding he seeks to impart a combination of church services, formation and education to inform migrants about their rights and give them a sense of dignity.
“We are blessed to have all these connections working with Catholic Charities and Catholic Legal Services. I tell them that I am praying for them but also give them those community resources,” Father Gonzalez said.
For his part, Catholic Charities’ Routsis-Arroyo noted that his network of agencies is on the front lines, quite literally the ones who get the calls about people showing up at their doors or at a Catholic church. These are mostly families who have migrated to Miami and, in some cases, their immigration sponsorship has fallen through.
“And for the past 18 months my staff have been assisting these people, putting them up and doing everything we can for them. In some cases, we help them go to other states,” Routsis-Arroyo said. “We are stretched and overwhelmed.”
He added that Catholic Charities works with its community partners on a regular basis because no one agency can do it all.
“We have families who are coming to us with absolutely nothing and shame on us if people are being taken into homes in Miami and then when they finally do get that work permit there is no (employment) place for them here so they move on.
“Good for them, but we need them here in Miami as well,” Routsis-Arroyo said, noting the benefit to the local labor community when migrants find meaningful employment in South Florida.
