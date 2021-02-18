ORLANDO | Lent. La Cuaresma. Sezon nan Karèm.
Beginning Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17, Catholics worldwide observe the next 40 days of Lent to recall and honor Jesus’ temptation in the desert and ultimate sacrifice for God’s people.
As Catholics observe this somber season of grief, the Florida Catholic has compiled inspirational quotes within several videos to provide inspiration and hope during personal Lenten journeys. The 30-second videos are meant to remind viewers of the hope and appreciation that can blossom during Lent as it leads up to Easter Sunday.
Just as the Catholic Church reminds its members to partake in days of fasting and abstinence, it also reminds the faithful the verses of Matthew 6:16-18: “When you fast, do not look gloomy like the hypocrites. They neglect their appearance, so that they may appear to others to be fasting. Amen, I say to you, they have received their reward. But when you fast, anoint your head and wash your face, so that you may not appear to others to be fasting, except to your Father who is hidden. And your Father who sees what is hidden will repay you.”
Lent brings with it an observance of Jesus’ sacrifice for our sins that culminates to the Triduum — Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday — and Easter Sunday, when the triumph of Christ’s resurrection becomes a celebration that brings new hope to Christians everywhere.
The Florida Catholic hopes its series of short, Lenten videos — which will soon be available in Spanish and Haitian Creole — might accompany the faithful and all our readers on their own journey towards Easter. CLICK HERE for the first video, and check our website every week for a new video.