CASSELBERRY | For Father Tomás Hurtado hosting a recent exhibition at his Casselberry parish was a “dream come true.”
From June 13 to 17, visitors in the Orlando area could experience an exhibit “Eucharistic Miracles of the World” at St. Augustine Parish, where Father Hurtado is pastor.
View the video of the Eucharistic Miracles of the World exhibit recently hosted by St. Augustine Parish in Casselberry, north of Orlando.
“This was a dream before COVID-19 times. After two years now, these dreams came to reality,” Father Hurtado said. “We believe that this will help not only people from the parish … but other parts of the diocese to come and see the exhibition and strengthen their belief in the real presence of Jesus in the bread and wine.
“This is a special time,” he continued. “It brings a great opportunity because the Catholic Bishops in the United States right now are trying to revive the Eucharist and the belief of the presence of Our Lord Jesus Christ. This exhibition goes well with that effort of our bishops.”
The Florida Catholic viewed the exhibition on its first day. Set in an auditorium adjacent to the church, visitors walked four aisles filled with dozens of stands detailing the location of each miracle and its history. Afterwards, visitors took a moment of prayer in the building’s small chapel.
Father Hurtado, a native from Cuba, guided the day. He discussed the importance of his parish’s event and took the time to converse with a few patrons learning of the world’s many Catholic miracles dating from the eighth century.
“The eucharistic miracles is what the Lord gives us through the ages. The body and the blood of Christ is what we believe we receive in the bread and wine, which becomes the physical, the real presence of the Lord,” he said.
The exhibition, which travels around the United States and has been in other parishes within Florida, was the brainchild of Blessed Carlo Acutis, an Italian youth who died of leukemia at the age of 15. Dedicated to evangelizing in the digital age, Blessed Acutis researched eucharistic miracles and assembled the numerous miracles online. The exhibition is a gathering of the miracles he chronicled.
“That is what’s important that a young person studied and put together this exhibition is a great witness of the love of Christ and his faith. It is incredible and amazing of the passion and the job that Carlo Acutis (represents) in this exhibition,” Father Hurtado said. “The group that put this exhibition together for our parish put a lot, of not only effort, but passion in the real presence of Our Lord Jesus Christ. Our parishioners are lay persons that wanted to be witnesses and trust me with their faith.”
Soon after Acutis died, a campaign to beatify him began. He was beatified by Pope Francis Oct. 10, 2020.
“We found that the Blessed Carlo Acutis exhibition is one that we should bring to our parish in order to bring more people closer to the involvement in the eucharistic miracles,” said Michele Rodriguez, who has been a member of the parish for four years. She and the Drop of Life Ministry navigated the creation of the event. “While we were planning for this exhibition, we found so many miracles that we didn’t know that currently exist. It gives us another vision that God always has the intention of being in our lives in the beginning of life. That’s why He’s been having all of this eucharistic miracles so He can be in our lives forever.”
Rodriguez hopes the exhibition will inspire Catholics in the area to become more engaged with their parishes.
“Be more involved in the Catholic faith because there are so many things that we don’t know,” she said. “In this kind of exhibition, we are able to see how majestic God’s divinity is since the beginning. We can get more involved in the Catholic faith and in our own spiritual journey.”
