Want to find award-winning news on an award-winning website? Look no further than the Florida Catholic Media.
The central office of the Florida Catholic Media was honored June 9, 2023, at the Catholic Media Conference, a gathering of Catholic journalists and communication professionals, with several awards, including first place for its website.
“There’s a lot of material here and it is incredibly easy to access,” the judges stated. “The designers are adept at clean white space and the story summaries are perfectly presented. The content is varied and thoughtful. International, national and local news. Sports, trending pieces, video, even trivia. The longer I looked at it, the more I liked it.
The honor thrilled Ann Borowski-Slade, associate publisher who, along with her three office coworkers, contribute to and service the website. “We’re incredibly proud of the work for our website because it truly is a collaboration. Despite a small staff, we all work to make sure the site is up-to-date, user friendly and attractive so that it serves our mission — "to educate, inspire and empower.”
It wasn’t just the website that was honored but its content as well. The Florida Catholic’s coverage of Hurricane Ian garnered two different awards -- first place in regional reporting and second place in crisis/disaster reporting. Judges recognized the staff’s “outstanding coverage,” headed by Bob Reddy in the Diocese of Venice, Jean Gonzalez in Hardee and Polk counties, Tom Tracy out of Miami and Glenda Meekins in Orange and Seminole counties. The judges continued to say the stories provided “such vivid detail and expressive writing that readers feel like they are there.”
Another judge described the coverage as a “sharply written report of the damage left by Hurricane Ian and the response to that damage creates an easy-to-read faith promoting experience.”
“So while we read of the storm surge toppling eight-feet monastery walls, we also hear a sister exclaiming, ‘We are blessed.’ And we read of how rivers swallowed homes, but we also discovered how quickly Catholic Charities swung into action. Outstanding photos make these stories even more graphic. It all combines to bring severe damage and deep faith into sharp focus.”
Other stories honored included “Combating modern slavery,” which won second place in best reporting on social justice issues -- life and dignity of the human person, and “Florida prayer vigils for Ukraine,” which garnered second place in best news multimedia package. Both projects were headed by Jean Gonzalez.
“This story was told through video, text, a photo slideshow and a map,” the judge said of the Ukraine package. “These elements all complimented each other and provided the reader with a well-rounded, journalistic experience. Very impressive.”
Two of the Florida Catholic’s Sunday Word writers were honored for best regular column -- Scripture. Father David Scotchie, pastor of Nativity Parish in Longwood, took the first place trophy, and Father Ben Berinti, pastor of Immaculate Conception in Melbourne Beach, took third place.
Of Father Scotchie’s work, the judges said: “The author superbly takes his messages to a higher place by first drawing in the reader with simple, relatable stories. The scene is set with engaging storytelling that builds and is translated to its relevant climax.”
Of Father Berinti’s work, the judges said: “Excellent writing that exposes real-life human vulnerabilities, reveals those same vulnerabilities within Scripture passages, and unveils how those shared vulnerabilities can be transformed into strengths.”
Florida Catholic Media also scored a third place best ad design, and two overall general excellence awards for their weekly e-editions -- second place for the Diocese of Venice e-edition and honorable mention for the Diocese of Orlando e-edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.