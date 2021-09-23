The Diocese of St. Augustine will celebrate its Canonical Coronation at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche Church at Nombre de Dios Mission in St. Augustine. Originally built in 1609, it is the oldest shrine in the United States and was elevated to national shrine status in 2019. It is located at 101 San Marco Ave in St. Augustine.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Afternoon events are open to the faithful
• 11 a.m. Confession is available at the National Shrine Church
• Noon Mass, National Shrine Church
• 1-5 p.m. Rosary celebration: Various groups will lead the rosary on the mission grounds throughout the day.
• 1:30 p.m. Mass in Spanish, National Shrine Church
• 2-5 p.m. Eucharistic Adoration, National Shrine Church
• 5 p.m. Reposition of the Holy Sacrament and quiet time until 6 p.m.
Evening events for the youth, young adults, YCP and college pilgrims at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche at Mission Nombre de Dios, St. Augustine
• 6-7 p.m. Opening music, worship and prayer with Father Richard Pagano
• 7-8 p.m. Candlelight rosary
• 8-8:15 p.m. Traditional Spanish Marian lullabies at the pavilion
• 8:15-9 p.m. Exposition of the Eucharist and Adoration
Sunday, Oct. 10
Liturgy and Canonical Coronation at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine
• 12:45 p.m. Doors to the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine open for ticketed guests. The faithful are invited to participate via livestream in their parishes, Mission Nombre de Dios or the Santa Fe Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche, High Springs.
• 2 p.m. Mass and Canonical Coronation of Our Lady of La Leche begins with Cardinal Osoro Sierra, papal legate, as the principal celebrant. The crowning will follow the homily. The Consecration of the Diocese of St. Augustine to Jesus through Mary will follow the Communion rite.
• 4 p.m. Procession of the newly crowned image of Our Lady of La Leche to the National Shrine (motorcar)
Afternoon events at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche (101 San Marco Avenue, St. Augustine) are open to the faithful
• 12:15 p.m. Gates open for pilgrims at the National Shrine
• 1 p.m. Rosary
• 2 p.m. Pilgrims will view the Canonical Coronation of Our Lady of La Leche and Diocesan Consecration via livestream on Jumbotron. Communion will be distributed to pilgrims on the National Shrine grounds.
• 4 p.m. Procession (motorcar) of the newly crowned image to the National Shrine. Procession of the image on the mission grounds. Bishop Felipe Estévez will recite the Our Lady of La Leche prayer with pilgrims. Private procession of Our Lady of La Leche across the Gannon Bridge for enthronement in the Historic Chapel. The National Shrine will close after Our Lady’s enthronement.
Monday, Oct. 11
Feast day of Our Lady of La Leche at the National Shrine, St. Augustine. events are open to the public
• Noon Mass
• 1:30 p.m. Mass in Spanish
• 6 p.m. Mass of Enthronement celebrated by Bishop Felipe Estévez, with a livestream of the Mass will be available
The Diocese of St. Augustine also offered a Canonical Coronation event schedule for Santa Fe Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche located at 17155 N.W. U.S. Highway 441 in High Springs. The following events will be held at the High Springs parish. For more information, call 386-454-2358 or email lalecheshrinehs@windstream.net.
Friday, Oct. 1
The final day of the Rosary Congress, which is dedicated to Our Lady of La Leche. A Novena to Our Lady of La Leche begins.
• 9 a.m. 24-hour adoration.
• 6 p.m. Rosary
Friday, Oct. 8
• 6 p.m. Mass celebrated by Cardinal Carlos Osoro Sierra, papal leget, and Bishop Felipe Estévez at St. Madeleine Sofie Parish, High Springs
Sunday, Oct. 10
For pilgrims unable to attend the events at the National Shrine in St. Augustine or their parish church.
• 7:30 a.m. Mass in parish church
• 8:30 a.m. Rosary
• 10 a.m. Interactive outdoor balloon rosary
• 11:30 a.m. Mass
• 12:30 p.m. Eucharistic Procession with Our Lady of La Leche
• 1 p.m. Lunch in the pavilion
• 2 p.m. Canonical Coronation of Our Lady of La Leche and Consecration of the Diocese of St. Augustine to Jesus through Mary. The ceremony will be livestreamed from the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine (Mass counts toward Sunday obligation).
Monday, Oct. 11
Feast day of Our Lady of La Leche
• 8:30 a.m. Mass
• 9 a.m. Rosary
