ORLANDO | A busy session of the Florida legislature translated to both successes and setbacks on issues of importance to the Church.
In keeping with its mission to serve as liaison to state government on matters of concern to the Catholic Church in the seven dioceses of the Province of Miami, the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops carefully examined and evaluated bills, and, when necessary, lent its voice on behalf of the Catholic Bishops of Florida.
The conference evaluates bills proposed and presented in the Florida legislature in the scope of different advocacy areas, including education, life, health and family and social concerns. Michael Sheedy, executive director of the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops, told the Florida Catholic “It was quite a successful session on the education front.”
Participants of the 2021 Catholic Days at the Capitol virtual event will remember a bill of concern that the conference supported and urged constituents to contact local legislators to support the bill concerning scholarships expansion. House Bill 7045 and its companion Senate Bill 48 were both supported by the conference because it eliminates from all scholarship programs the requirement that scholarship recipients be previously enrolled in public schools; increases the maximum income eligibility and the scholarship amounts for the Family Empowerment Scholarship and the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship. The bill also folds the McKay and Gardiner scholarships for students with special needs into the Family Empowerment Scholarship. The House passed the bill 79 to 36, and the Senate passed it 25 to 14.
“Florida is a national leader in advancing parental choice in education and the Scholarship Program Expansion bill moves us forward even more by increasing the income eligibility threshold to 375% of the federal poverty level ($99K/year for a family of four) and ends the prior-public school attendance requirements for the two programs that had retained it. It also does things to streamline, strengthen and expand the program into the future,” Sheedy wrote in an email with the Florida Catholic. He continued to comment on two other bills that passed in the legislature. “Reforms included in the Early Learning and Early Grade Success Bill (HB 419/SB 1282) make changes that add reasonable accountability that will enhance the program. We finally have equity in the dual enrollment program. Now costs are covered for students from non-public schools in the same way they are for public school students and home school students (HB 281/SB 52).”
However, there was an education bill passed in both the House and the Senate the conference didn’t support. HB 259 and SB 498 authorizes the carrying of concealed weapons or firearms on property owned, rented, leased, borrowed or lawfully used by a church, a synagogue, or any other religious institution, unless the institution has a policy specifically prohibiting persons from carrying a firearm on such property. The bill passed 76 to 37 in the House and 24 to 16 in the Senate.
In a letter to Rep. Jayer Williamson, who sponsored HB 259, the conference said while it supports the current law that prohibits weapons from being brought on their campuses, the proposed bill would require schools that seek to be gun-free to post a notice to that effect. The conference wrote that “added burden” might “invite violence” because it “calls awareness to those who intend harm that the property is ‘softer,’ diminishing the safety of these religious intuitions rather than the stated purpose of strengthening it.” The conference added if the bill advances, “opt-in” should be required instead of an “opt-out.” The conference also stated that passage of the bill could mean schools could allow parents or faculty to provide armed security who are far less trained than required by law today.
“HB 259 was filed under the auspices of making churches safer, by allowing concealed weapons permit holders to convey weapons at religious institutions, unless the property owners prohibit such carry,” Sheedy explained. “While that has long been allowed in churches, it was not allowed in law at schools. The biggest impact is in allowing license holders to convey firearms at schools, unless that is prohibited by the school. Leadership is determining how best to implement the new law. I expect Catholic schools to continue to prohibit firearms on campuses in to the future.”
On issues of life, there was optimism when HB 1221 passed the House 74-44. The bill would have prohibited a physician from performing an abortion if the physician knows, or should know, that the woman is seeking the abortion solely on the basis of a prenatal test result or fetal diagnosis of a disability or the potential of a disability (with the exception of the necessity of saving the life of the mother). However, the measure died without receiving even one committee hearing in the Senate. Other bills supported by the conference that surrounded the death penalty, abortion and other life issues (including three issues covered in the 2021 Catholic Days at the Capitol) also did not move forward. Along with HB 1221, they included:
• HB 351/SB 744 — Prohibited abortion after 20-weeks gestation, which died in committee in both the House and the Senate.
• HB 133/SB 122 — Authorized the installation of newborn safety devices or “baby boxes” to accept surrendered newborn infants at the same locations where newborns may now be surrendered. While the measure passed unanimously in the House, it died in the Senate.
• HB 6019/SB 568 — Repealed the death penalty for capital felonies, which died in committee in both the House and the Senate.
• SB 1156 — Prohibited the imposing of a sentence of death if the defendant had a serious mental illness at the time of committing the offense. No bill was filed in the house, and the measure died in committee in the Senate.
• SB 1986 — Protected health care workers and entities from being forced to provide services that they find objectionable on ethical, moral or religious grounds. No bill was filed in the house, and the measure died in committee in the Senate.
However, there were bright spots presented in the state budget of $101.5 billion passed by the legislature. The budget, which will begin the fiscal year July 1, will go to Gov. Ron DeSantis who has line-item veto authority. One bright spot was an additional $500,000 allocated to the Florida Pregnancy Care Network, bringing total funding to $4.5 million. The network of pregnancy care centers provides counseling, referrals, material support, training, and pregnancy and childbirth education to pregnant mothers as they prepare to parent or place their babies for adoption. The conference has been supportive of the program since its inception in 2005.
“The strides on the pro-life front were very, very modest,” Sheedy said. “The additional funding for Florida Pregnancy Care Network is certainly positive; it is an excellent program that makes an important positive difference in the lives of pregnant women and their unborn children. While the House advanced important and helpful legislation, there was no real interest from Senate leadership, and so no bills are headed to the governor.”
Other bills passed during the 2021 session that the conference lent voices of support hit a variety of issues, including juvenile justice, the environment and elder care. Passed bills included:
• Juvenile Diversion Program Expunction (HB 93/SB 274) — Requires the expunction of a nonjudicial arrest record of a minor who has successfully completed a diversion program for any eligible offense, rather than only a misdemeanor.
• Personal Care Attendants (SB 1132/HB 485) — Codifies into law an emergency rule prompted by the pandemic that authorized nursing homes to begin using a new category of employee to support non-clinical services for residents; provides an on-the-job training path to Certified Nurse Assistant licensure.
• Flooding and Sea Level Rise (HB 7019/SB 1954) — Creates the Resilient Florida Grant Program, which authorizes the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to provide grants to local governments to help combat rising sea levels. Requires DEP to start tracking flood vulnerability and sea level rise on an ongoing basis. The data will be used to inform a Statewide Flooding and Sea Level Rise Resilience Plan to be submitted to the governor and the legislature every three years.
Bills passed by the legislature are presented to Gov. DeSantis for final action. From the date the governor receives a bill, he has 15 days to either sign, veto, or let the bill become law without his signature. Some measures have already been sent to the governor’s desk or signed into law, including the scholarship expansion bill and the sea level rise.
Two bills that were signed did cause controversy, including the SB 90, which was designed to “safeguard the sanctity of Florida’s elections,” according to the governor’s office. But Florida elections were already highly secure, something boasted about by the governor himself during the November 2020 election. And proponents and county elections supervisors from both parties have criticized various provisions of the new law. Voting rights activists have already filed lawsuits against the bill, citing it would suppress the votes of minorities.
The Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops did not take a position on the elections bill. According to Sheedy, “there were positives and negatives” of the bill, and there were also “elements” in the bill that are currently “hard to measure.” “All in all, it is milder than reforms enacted in other states,” Sheedy added.
The other measure that drew controversy was HB 1 — Combatting Public Disorder — which aims to address public disorder by creating new riot-related crimes and enhancing penalties on existing offenses. The conference opposed the bill regarding it as “unnecessary and potentially harmful.”
“Any violence committed during a riot, or at any time, is already prosecutable, and it is unnecessary to raise penalties for those crimes,” the conference wrote in its letter of opposition. “Additionally, some broad terms in the bill could potentially criminalize some of our ministries’ public activities such as praying in front of an abortion facility, sidewalk counseling, and prayer vigils to end the use of the death penalty.”
However, the bill passed 76-39 in the House and 23-17 in the Senate and was signed by the governor April 19, 2021. A federal lawsuit is also being filed by civil rights groups to challenge HB 1, described as an “anti-protest law.”
But another bill passed unanimously in both the House and Senate that included approaches that the conference proposed as an alternative to the Combatting Public Disorder bill. HB 7051 is the Law Enforcement Practices measure that includes several provisions to address civil unrest such as collecting data on use-of-force by law enforcement, de-escalation training, and limiting chokeholds. It also prohibits a child younger than seven years of age from being arrested, charged, or adjudicated delinquent, unless the violation of law is a forcible felony.
Sheedy said the police reform bill was passed after the anti-riot bill. And while the conference is keeping a close eye on evaluating the impacts of HB 1, the Law Enforcement Practices bill could be seen as “an important counter-balance to HB 1.”
The Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops offered information online about the bills and stances taken by the bishops of Florida. To visit the conference’s site, sign up for advocacy alerts and find links to final House and Senate votes, visit flaccb.org.
