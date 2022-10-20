Culture of Life conference Wilkett

Alan Wilkett, a retired corporal of the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, spoke about who traffickers and buyers need to be accountable for their crimes against victims. "The only way to end human trafficking is to the collapse demand." That is especially true in the United States, which accounts for a large portion of buyers.
Michael Sheedy, executive director of the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops, addressed the issue of political responsibilty saying guidelines of Catholic Social Teachings don't fall into a "single platform of a political party or ideology" and the conference serves as a bridge for an ideological divide. "When you're a bridge, expect to be walked on by both sides."
Paul Malley, president of Aging with Dignity said while end-of-life issues can be challenging, heartbreaking and full of loss, "simplicity can unlock the dignity of the person in front of you." Faith and a smile can go a long way during the journey.
In explaining the buiding vision of Walking with Mom in Need, Chelsy Gomez, program associate for the Secretariat of Pro-Life Activities at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, said women facing challenging or unexpected pregnancies need to know the Catholic Church is a place to find help. "No parishes should sit it out; we all have a role to play."
Celeste Fitzgerald, of Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, reminded those gathered how the trauma from an execution affects everyone: victims' families and families of the executed. "All I've learned about the death penalty — its violence hurts all of us."

LUTZ  |  Gender ideology. Renewing political commitments. Walking with Moms in Need. Care at the end-of-life. The death penalty. Human trafficking.

Although the Florida Culture of Life Conference covered six varied topics, it was able to tie them all together through three basic principles: charity, truth and solidarity.

