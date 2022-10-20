LUTZ | Gender ideology. Renewing political commitments. Walking with Moms in Need. Care at the end-of-life. The death penalty. Human trafficking.
Although the Florida Culture of Life Conference covered six varied topics, it was able to tie them all together through three basic principles: charity, truth and solidarity.
The Diocese of St. Petersburg played host to the annual conference that was held in person at the Bethany Center in Lutz, north of Tampa. Beginning the evening of Oct. 14, and continuing all day Oct. 15, speakers from across Florida and the nation shared their knowledge, personal experiences and passions for their individual topics.
Michael Sheedy, executive director of the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops in Tallahassee, joined two of his colleagues for the conference. Ken Kniepmann and Micheal Barrett led the evening discussion of “Gender Ideology and Youth: A Catholic Response.” Sheedy tackled the issue of political responsibilities in the opening session of the Oct. 14 gathering.
POLITICAL RESPONSIBILITY
As the midterm elections approach, Sheedy said working in the midst of a “polarized, divided world” can be challenging. His office fields calls concerning “wedge issues,” such as abortion. While some say, the conference does not focus enough on the topic, others say it focuses too much on abortion.
But in those moments he reflects upon his role of offering “something of a bridge” between the ideas of both sides in a debate and between “partisan divides.” It is a task Catholics must face in order to be involved in issues of social concern and apply “good teachings in the public square.”
“At our best, we are building bridges, at our worst, we might even be adding to the divide,” Sheedy said. “Informed Catholics recognize and the bishops of the United States freely admit that the principles and guidelines from Catholic social teaching provide a framework that does not easily fit ideologies of ‘right’ or ‘left,’ ‘liberal’ or ‘conservative,’ or the platform of any political party. When we offer to be something of a bridge – in this case between the ideas of both sides in the debate across partisan divides – we should expect to get walked on by people from both sides.”
Sheedy said concerned Catholics should focus upon three things — solidarity, charity and truth — to build up the “single, human family,” as described by Pope Francis in Fratelli Tutti. He then spoke about how each presentation offered the opportunity of how to be in solidarity with those in suffering — mothers in crisis pregnancies, those who are dying, prisoners on death row and the victims of their crimes, and victims of human trafficking. Understanding and empathizing with the suffering can lead to charity and can open hearts and minds to the truth surrounding complicated issues. It is then informed Catholics can be active and productive advocates in the political arena.
Walking with Moms in Need
Sheedy’s words transitioned smoothly into the presentation by Chelsy Gomez, program associate for the Secretariat of Pro-Life Activities at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, who spoke about Walking with Moms in Need, a U.S. pastoral initiative that increases support and outreach to pregnant and parenting women. Although developed two years before the Dobbs decision that curtailed Roe v Wade, the initiative was never meant to be policy driven. Instead,t it is goal-oriented with the mission extending “love and mercy” to mothers in need and remind them they are “sacred and loved” and the church is there to help.
“Moms need to know Catholic Churches are islands of mercy in a sea of indifference. Parishes should be a place they can encounter the face of God, and God’s love for them,” Gomez said.
But that doesn’t mean all parishes follow the same “checklist” to be involved in the initiative. Gomez said advocates should speak with their pastors about evaluating how the parish is supporting moms in need and ask what is missing. Some parishes might already have an existing ministries and might put extra efforts in seeking volunteers or donations. Other parishes might start with a constant blurb on its website with links that tell those in need where resources and assistance is available.
“There are 17,000 parishes in the U.S.,” Gomez said. “No parish should sit it out; we all have a role to play.”
END-OF-LIFE ISSUES
After Gomez spoke about efforts at the beginning to life, Paul Malley, president of Aging with Dignity, spoke about end-of-life issues through a very personal lens. His family journeyed with his mother on her final days some weeks prior to his presentation. Although he has worked in his field for almost two decades, it is always a different story when it hits home.
“Death touches every one of our families and parishes,” Malley said. “There were moments when we all said, ‘We don’t know what to do.’”
It is in those moments that the church needs to be in solidarity with those taking the final journey “home to God.” Faith sustained Malley and this family during their personal journey, and they witnessed beautiful moments. Malley shared how his mother asked her husband to pray for her. Malley’s father suffers from dementia, yet when asked, the elder Malley offered a beautiful prayer on the spot full of comfort, joy and faith.
It is a memory that puts a smile on Malley’s face, which is the other thing that got the family through those moments. Offering another personal story, Malley recalled when he traveled to India with his brother and visited Kalighat, a hospice for the sick, destitute and the dying established by St. Mother Teresa in Kolkata. He recalled being handed a bowl of food and told to sit with a man. Sitting across one another, Malley wasn’t sure what to do, but the man smiled, pointed to himself and told Malley his name. They he pointed towards Malley and made the universal, “I don’t know” gesture. Once Malley understood he replied, “Paul,” to the man who smiled and nodded.
It was that smile of joy that Malley never forgot; even as that man faced the end of his life, he made sure he radiated joy to make a stranger feel more comfortable. It taught Malley to face the journey with his beloved mother with faith and joy.
“My mother loved chocolate cream pie and when she saw we had a pie for her, she just smiled,” Malley recalled. “I think she had one bite, but it wasn’t the taste that made her smile, it was the fact we remembered that she loved it. That’s what it means to journey with them.”
The church must also recognize the need for faith and joy and it walks in solidarity with those facing end-of-life issues — whether it be offering resources for pallaittive care, living wills, and funeral planning, or having a ministry where volunteers visit to pray with the family.
DEATH PENALTY
The next speaker spoke about end-of-life from a completely different plane. Celeste Fitzgerald has been working as an opponent of the death penalty for decades and now serves at Floridians for Alternative to the Death Penalty. She said speaking the truth about the death penalty — to both advocates and legislators — is critical in the fight to abolish it.
Florida — with 306 death row inmates — is currently ranked fourth in the nation in the number of executions since 1976. Although 99 executions at the hands of the state have been performed, there hasn’t been an execution since 2019.
While Florida is one of 26 states to have the death penalty, 12 of those states have not executed anyone in more than 10 years. The truth about the death penalty is that the majority of Americans (57%) do not support it, favoring life without parole in its place.
Other truths that should be understood are: innocent people have been executed; studies have revealed it does not reduce violences; it costs millions of dollars more than alternative punishments; and it causes pain and trauma for the families of the executed and the victims’ families.
“All my experience with the death penalty has shown me that its violence hurts everyone,” Fitzgerald said.
She added lawmakers need to hear those truths because the death penalty is not something they would normally rally against without prompting from the public. Presently, pro-lifers are asked to participate in the SMI Alliance Campaign, which works to protect people with serious mental illness from receiving the death penalty.
Fitzgerald’s talk came on the heels of the sentencing of Parkland shooter Nicolas Cruz. He received life without the possibility of parole because the jury could not unanimously agree sentencing him to the death penalty. Florida legislation for unaminous jury recommendations passed in March 2017 with voter approval.
That is legislation Fitzgerald hopes will hope up against challenges, and said now is the time to let legislators know there is still support for unaminous juries even as some voices, including Florida’s governor, question it.
HUMAN TRAFFICKING
Legislators and everyday citizens should also be aware of the scourge of human trafficking, with victims hiding within communities in plain sight.
Alan Wilkett, a retired corporal of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, speaks across Florida sharing his knowledge and experiences in apprehending traffickers and buyers. He said it is of the uptmost importance to protect victims of human trafficking, whether they are in forced labor or the commercial sex industry. It is also important to take down traffickers as well.
But there will always be traffickers if there is a demand for victims.
“The only way to end human trafficking is to collapse the demand. Buyers get off way too easy,” Wilkett said, who has seen through experience how a buyer might get a misdemeanor, but the victim might face multiple felonies.
Using informational slides Wilkett explained what human trafficking is and how force, fraud and coersion are used to entrap victims. Two slides from the Polaris Project showed a map of the world that highlighted countries where victims are trafficked from and countries where the demand for victims is high. The United States is a top buyer in the world.
The other slide highlighted where trafficking happens in Florida. The most lit up places include Miami, Jacksonville and the Interstate-4 corridor that begins in Tampa Bay, leads through Orlando and goes to the Atlantic coast.
So, what can citizens do? Wilkett said learn signs to possibly identify victims and call the national Human Trafficking Hotline.
“Everyone take out your phones right now and put this number in your contacts,” Wilkett said. “If you see something, call 1-888-373-7888. Put that number in your contacts now.”
