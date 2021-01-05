Bikers are independent by nature. Some live like there’s no tomorrow while others take life one gear at a time. And then there are a unique band of brothers who make the most of the time they have to evangelize.
Knights on Bikes (K on B) is a Knights of Columbus organization from multiple councils within their own localities. With an international membership and statewide representation in the U.S. under the auspices of Knights of Columbus, their mission statement sums up their overall outreach: to promote the spiritual beliefs of the Knights of Columbus and to strive to encourage faith, fellowship, and service.
Officially launched in 2005, the Knights on Bikes is comprised solely of members of the Knights of Columbus in any degree (1st - 4th) and is the world-wide fraternal group of Catholic Christians who enjoy recreational motorcycling. Members of the Knights on Bikes must be in good standing with their councils or assemblies.
As a subset of the Knights, it is an initiative borne of faith and is a family-oriented group dedicated to living the Gospel and serving others. They value leisure time that can be enjoyed in camaraderie with brothers evangelizing as motorcycle riders. Their slogan lays it on the line: “In God We Trust & Ride.”
As a fraternal, nonprofit organization, Knights on Bikes strive to better the biker image. “We meet a different type of men that Catholics normally don’t encounter,” said Florida State Director and third-term President, Stephen “Steve” Bell. They are bound by four pivotal values — charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.
Because the Knights are mobile, their connections are not limited to local chapters. Their koinonia is shared far and wide, across the miles. Knights on Bikes Palm Beach Diocese chairman, Stan Leo Easparro, lives in Atlanta. “It’s temporary,” he explained. “My job brought me here and I’m waiting until I can return to Florida.”
These men are a visible force for good in the community. In typical biker fashion, Knights on Bikes riders wear a black vest adorned with Rosaries, patches and pins. No other patches are permitted. Currently, there are over 100 members in Florida with more than 3,000 worldwide. The Knights on Bikes welcome bikers who enjoy recreational riding no matter the make, model or size of motorcycle they own. Even three wheelers are included. All are Knights of Columbus, a prerequisite for membership.
On the road of life, the journey is better together. “COVID-19 hasn’t stopped us,” Bell stated. “What better way to social distance?” Knights on Bikes share the Gospel with fellow bikers around the world. They are vested in sharing their faith through outreach activities on a local level, as well. Even members’ wives enjoy riding to raise awareness of the Order of the Knights of Columbus.
The Knights on Bikes (Florida) First Annual Prison Ministry Ride was held in October. Founded by Gregg Bell, diocese chairman of St. Augustine, it is a charity ride to support incarcerated men and women. “We follow the same charitable causes as the Knights of Columbus and the corporal works of mercy as inspiration to help others in the community,” Bell said.
“By all accounts, the ride was a success,” Easparro said. “There were brothers from Miami, Bushnell and Live Oak. A brother even flew in from Mexico! We raised nearly $1,000.”
Generally, there are tough characters whose wheels take to the roads. Like any Knights of Columbus, the light of God’s mercy leads their way to share God’s love. It can be dangerous, too. Motorcycle safety is a top priority whether trips are local or crisscrossing the state. In a subculture of bravado and bragging rights, these protectors of the faith are dedicated to promoting Catholic family values.
Biking is big business. Recent statistics indicate that the sport is seeing a surge in ridership from two demographics: more college-educated and female riders, but the profile of the average rider is a married male in his 50s. And he is just the candidate for membership that the Knights of Columbus want to evangelize.
A major event that is getting traction is the Silver Rose Escort. Originating in 1960 as a Squires (youth of Knights of Columbus organization) relay marathon run, the Knights of Columbus extended the event. Eight cast silver roses, dedicated to Our Lady of Guadalupe, tour North America promoting respect for life and human dignity. Beginning in Canada, the route continues through the easternmost United States, ending at the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City. Since 2017, the Knights on Bikes have provided logistics and transport of the Silver Rose. Prayer services are conducted throughout the motorcade.
The roses and bikers are blessed at stops along the way, arriving at the final destination on December 12, 1531, where Our Lady visited Juan Diego: at the bascillica of Our Lady of Guadalupe at Tepeyac Hill, now in a suburb of Mexico City in Monterey.
The Florida State Knights on Bikes Annual Convocation will be in Naples, Florida, hosted by the Diocese of Venice Jan. 24-26, 2020. Anyone interested in joining may contact Steve Bell, FL State Director at knightrider1997@comcast.net.