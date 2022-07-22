Polhmeir

Bishop-Elect Erik Pohlmeier of the Diocese of St. Augustine greets a well-wisher during his Vespers service at St. Joseph Church, Jacksonville.

 
estevez

Bishop Felipe Estevez of the Diocese of St. Augustine greets those gathered at Bishop-Elect Erik Pohlmeier's Vespers service.

 

JACKSONVILLE | When Bishop David Toups described his friend and longtime colleague Bishop-Elect Erik Pohlmeier to the clergy, religious and faithful gathered for vespers July 21, he didn’t minx words.

“He a man of great integrity and genuineness,” said the bishop of Beaumont, Texas. “He is a wonderful man worthy of the name Christian, priest and bishop.”

family

The family of Bishop-Elect Erik Pohlmeier pose for a photo after his Vespers service at St. Joseph Parish, Jacksonville.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.