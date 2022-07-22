JACKSONVILLE | When Bishop David Toups described his friend and longtime colleague Bishop-Elect Erik Pohlmeier to the clergy, religious and faithful gathered for vespers July 21, he didn’t minx words.
“He a man of great integrity and genuineness,” said the bishop of Beaumont, Texas. “He is a wonderful man worthy of the name Christian, priest and bishop.”
The faithful and clergy of St. Augustine filled the pews of St. Joseph Parish in Jacksonville for vespers, which retired Bishop Felipe Estevez described as the “first liturgical act of apostolic succession.” Congregants made sure that act was cemented in prayerful song.
“This Diocese of St. Augustine has had 10 bishops covering 152 years of service to God’s people. This is the 11th apostolic succession happening in our midst. I’m so happy. We give thanks to the Lord for Pope Francis choosing this very capable priest of the Diocese of Little Rock, Arkansas, to be our next bishop,” Bishop Estevez said. “That’s why we are here all together this evening. We are here to pray for Bishop-Elect Erik Pohlmeier so that he may reside in the place of Christ on this rock in northern Florida.”
Vespers, known as evening prayer, is part of the Liturgy of the Hours, also known as the Divine Office. Bishops, priests, deacons and those in consecrated life offer these prayers each day as a way of keeping God at the center of their lives. It is a tradition of the church to anticipate the celebration of solemnities or special occasions, such as a bishop ordination, with vespers to ask for the Lord’s grace in preparation of the special occasion.
The event drew the faithful numbered in the hundreds, several dozen clergy and religious, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, and bishops from across Florida and the southern United States, including Bishop Leonard Taylor of Little Rock. At least two dozen of Bishop-Elect Pohlmeier’s family arrived for the occasion, with his brother -- Deacon Jason Pohlmeier -- sitting next to Bishop Estevez on the altar.
Prayers were both spoken and sung. The prayers of intercessions illustrated the diversity of the diocese with the seven intercessions spoken in seven different languages -- Vietnamese, Burmese, Spanish, Korean, Haitian Creole, Tagalog and English.
Bishop Toups offered a reflection on his friend who he has known for three decades. He immediately recalled the bishop-elect’s ordination as a transitional deacon 25 years ago in Rome.
“We had to do the Hog Call for you. Now you have to learn the Gator Chomp,” Bishop Toups joked, referring to the collegiate cries for the University of Arkansas versus the University of Florida in nearby Gainesville.
Although he started with a laugh, the bishop focused on the bishop’s role as a bridge builder. He explained that during the time of St. Augustine, bishops were known as pontifex, which in Latin means bridge maker, with the pontiff described as pontifex maximus.
Bishop Toups, who formerly served as rector of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach, said the term is appropriate because the bishop serves as a bridge between the clergy and the faithful, and all he shepherds with Christ. He added it is important for all bishops to build bridges, not obstacles, to the faith.
“Bishop-elect, you are being wed to an amazing local church,” Bishop Toups said. “I know you will be a pontifex buonos -- a good bridger who would never create an obstacle as long as you build on a foundation of your predecessors, especially your immediate predecessor, BIshop Estevez.”
As he closed his reflection, Bishop Toups gave note of the motto to be used by the newest bishop -- Seek first the Kingdom of God. He reassured local faithful their 11th shepherd to be on ordained July 22, will be an asset to North Florida.
“Jacksonville has seven beautiful bridges over the St. John’s River. As of tomorrow, it will have eight,” BIshop Toups said. “Bishop-Elect Pohlmeier, be our bridge be our bridge to remind us daily to seek first the Kingdom of God.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.