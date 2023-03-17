MIAMI-CRISTO-MISERICORDIA-SCULPTURE

Parishioners at Corpus Christi Parish in Miami decorate the platform of the Christ of Mercy (Cristo de la Misericordia) for the Good Friday procession April 15, 2022. The cedar wood sculpture made by Juan Manuel Miñarro, who studied the Shroud of Turin and the Sudarium of Oviedo, depicts Jesus Christ crucified. (OSV News Photo/Rocío Granados, La Voz Católica/Florida Catholic)

MIAMI | On Good Friday, parishioners of Corpus Christi Church in Miami will again reflect on Jesus' Passion while processing the streets alongside the sculpture of Cristo de la Misericordia (Christ of Mercy), the only sculpture of its kind in the world.

This life-size and realistic image of Jesus Christ crucified during his last hours of the Passion was carved in cedar by renowned Spanish sculptor Juan Manuel Miñarro, a scholar of the Shroud of Turin and the Sudarium of Oviedo. It is the first sculpture to present the body completely pierced by the lance, as told in the Gospel of St. John.

