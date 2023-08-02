KOC-MASS-CONVENTION2023

Bishop John G. Noonan of Orlando, Fla., joined by concelebrating bishops, leads the Liturgy of the Eucharist Aug. 1, 2023, during the opening Mass of the Knights of Columbus 141st Supreme Convention in Orlando. (OSV News photo/Paul Haring, via Knights of Columbus)

ORLANDO, Fla. | Amid the swirl of incense and the fanfare of brass orchestra and choir singing a triumphal "Te Deum," several hundred clergy processed into the opening Mass for the Knights of Columbus 2023 annual convention, escorted by uniformed fourth-degree Knights.

"I welcome all of you to this place and home of faith," Bishop John G. Noonan of Orlando, the chief celebrant of the Aug. 1 Mass, welcoming the 2,300 Knights and family members in the temporary sanctuary where an icon of Jesus Christ as the Good Shepherd looked out over the gathering.

