ORLANDO | National Adoption Month celebrates the bonds created as families are made or expanded through the adoption process.
Before November comes to a close, the Florida Catholic spoke with two counselors who work in the adoption ministry and gathered two accounts from long-lost sisters who rekindled later in life. Their stories reveal the wonderful and hope-filled possibilities adoption services can provide.
The Adoption Process
The adoption process can be complicated but is also filled with more love and devotion than many might realize. Counselors encounter long work hours and mounds of paperwork. The close relationship these counselors have with the mothers who are placing their children up for adoption is special, in that it often involves a very emotional and detailed procedure.
“The adoption process requires much patience,” said Lisa Murphy, owner of Open Hearts for Orphans in Delray Beach. “It’s all so personal, and I believe everyone is called (to adopt) in their own unique way.”
Murphy adopted her first child, Madi, from China in 2006, before she adopted Daniel, who later passed away in 2010. She created Open Hearts for Orphans in 2016, an orphanage with ties dedicated to supporting orphans in Uganda, Cambodia, China, and India.
Many times, parents who want to adopt may decide against it because they feel like they aren’t worthy or qualified enough. There is a stigma surrounding adoptive parents that describe them as “above and beyond” other types of parents, which makes potential adoptive parents questions their own worthiness. But Murphy said, “It’s does not take a saint to adopt a child.”
“Ask any adoptive family and they will tell you,” she added. “We are just ordinary people choosing to say, ‘yes’ to an extraordinary calling.”
Once a parent decides to take the leap and adopt a child, there is an in-depth examination into the potential parents’ history.
“The first step for all our adoptive parents is to complete the home study process” said Susie Schlindwein, a counselor at Adoption Services at Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Petersburg. “This is something that we work on together. The home study process includes background checks, reference letters, training videos/classes, and a visit to the home. It is the process that allows us to approve the families for adoption.”
After the approval process is complete and a profile book has been created for each potential parent, the birth mothers are notified.
“Our birth mothers will select a family from the books shown and she can decide if she would like to meet the family,” Schlindwein said. “Our birth mothers are the ones in the driver’s seat, and they get to make the decisions. She has 48 hours up until the baby is born to sign her legal paperwork, and then the baby will be discharged from the hospital and go home with the selected family.”
All too often the notion is that birth mothers are, for one reason or another, incapable or irresponsible to raise their child, and placing it up for adoption is their only choice. Schlindwein strongly disagrees.
“All of our birth mothers choose adoption for various reasons, none of them being that they lack love for the child,” she said. “They feel at this time that they cannot give the child the structure, or financial support that a baby needs. Maybe mom was in a domestic violence situation and wants to protect her child. At the end of the day, she chooses adoption because it is the most selfless and loving thing a woman can do for her baby … This is one of the hardest decisions for them and we really encourage our adoptive couples to see things from the birth family’s perspective.”
Murphy concurred, adding that typical adoptions go far beyond notions of stereotypical representations. “People need to know that adoption is not ‘reserved’ for families who cannot conceive naturally,” she said. “There are many families in our adoption community that are beautifully blended together with both biological children and adoptive children, and those families will be the first to say that blood may make you related, but love makes a family.”
Sisters Reconnected
At times, those who are adopted encounter an uncertainty of not knowing who their biological family members are. That could sometimes create a void of living without answers to their past.
But it was this love that brought together two sisters after years of separation during their early years. Susan Laielli, former communications director for the Diocese of Venice, shared her reconnection story with the Florida Catholic. She said with the Lord’s help she and her biological sister, Amy Lukas, recently reconnected.
“I always thought I had a brother and two sisters on my mom’s side, but I soon discovered that I had a sister that was adopted when I was about five or six out of my family,” said Laielli, a Philadelphia native.
Only knowing her sister at such an early age before being separated, Laielli waited for “when the time was right, I just decided to develop a search,” beginning with discussing her inquiry with her aunt, her only living relative.
“Lo and behold, when I met Amy and I was able to learn that she is, in fact, adopted by a Catholic family and eventually someone in her family became a deacon in the Catholic Church,” she said. “We both have a very strong faith and we both go to church on Sundays. I think the future for us is just really getting to know our families.”
This December the two sisters’ families will meet for the first time. Lukas and her family live in Maryland, and Laielli recently moved to Texas, where her two sons and two daughters also live.
“(I’m) just so thankful to God for orchestrating this meeting,” Laielli said. “If I had a sister in this world, God would orchestrate a meeting and I prayed all the time He did. He made it happen.”
While Lukas knew she was adopted, she was unaware she had a sibling. Then she received a letter back in early August stating a relative was looking for her.
“At the time I thought it was my biological parents because my adopted parents told me that I did not have siblings,” Lukas said of her revelation, quickly mentioning that she “couldn’t sleep that night” from the excitement.
When Lukas eventually heard her sister’s voice during their first phone call, she said the experience was indescribable. “I don’t think there are really any adequate words except that it was divinely choreographed,” she said of God’s presence.
Others were wary of Lukas’ traveling to meet Laielli alone for the first time, but she knew that only good was coming from their interaction.
“I had no sense of foreboding, nothing. I wasn’t concerned. I was exhilarated. I was nervous,” she said. “My heart was beating out of my chest.”
She waited for her sister to arrive at the airport. When they met, “it was sister love at first sight” and “never an awkward moment” passed between them.
“It was as if I was meeting up with a friend I hadn’t seen in a long time. It was a huge, huge blessing,” Lukas said. “As an adoptee, you think ‘Is that moment ever going to happen when they’re going to look for me?’ I came to a point where I thought I just have to give it you God. If it’s meant to be, it’ll be. And if it’s not, that’s OK, too.”
Faith Unites All
Lukas and Laielli relied on their faith to give them peace and hope that one day they would reconnect with one another. As for Murphy and Schlindwein, they use their faith to connect others, bringing orphans to God by providing them with a family who will love them.
“Faith is ingrained into the fiber of our mission, starting with our logo (two hearts connected by the Ichthys symbol),” Murphy said. “We do this work each day knowing that it is Holy Spirit led.”
The daily duties of running an orphanage are heavy and non-stop. Murphy relies on Bible passages to get her through difficult times, such as worrying about funds.
“I always say, ‘OK, Lord, bring us the projects.’ And, faithfully, He does,” she said. “Then our dialogue shifts to, ‘OK, Lord, now bring us the funding.’”
Murphy’s calls for help are always answered because her faith is so paramount to her. God answers “through so many wonderful people — people who feel called in different ways, to the different areas of our mission.”
A constant state of blessing surrounds Murphy as she helps children from around the world. “While many people might call our children ‘lucky’ or ‘blessed’, it is actually the other way around,” she said. “We are the lucky ones. We are blessed that God calls us to parent these children.”
During the interview process, Schlindwein “gets super close with our adoptive couples,” she said. Although “you do not have to be a person of faith to adopt through us, it is something that comes up during our interviews and questionnaires.”
Not every day is a walk in the park for an adoption counselor. Many times, unexpected situations may unfold and sour the process. Fortunately, Schlindwein has her faith to help her through any problems. “Adoption is not an easy process. I personally think that having a spiritual approach to the process helps you see the big picture,” she said. “There may even be disappoints, so clinging to faith or having people praying and supporting you, is important. (We) will have some beautiful days, as well as really hard days. Part of my self-care is making sure I am taking care of myself spiritually. Spending time in worship or going to church plays a big role into how I get through the hard days.”
For more adoption information, contact Lisa Murphy at https://openheartsfororphans.org/. Contact Susie Schlindwein at Catholic Charities at the Diocese of St. Petersburg at https://www.dosp.org/.
