This is an illustration for A Safe Haven for Newborns in Miami. The organization helps provide mothers a safe way to put up their newborns for adoption if after giving birth they do not have the wherewithal to care for their new baby themselves. Florida's Safe Baby Law allows mothers and/or fathers, or whoever is in possession of an unharmed newborn approximately 7 days old or less, to leave them in the "arms" of an employee at any hospital or staffed 24/7 fire station or emergency medical station. (OSV News photo/courtesy A Safe Haven)

Only an hour old and weighing 6 and a half pounds, Angel Grace LNU announced her arrival at approximately 1 a.m. Jan. 28 on a 50-degree night in a wooded area in Mulberry, Florida. She was wrapped in a blanket, placenta still attached and placed next to the chain link fence of the adjacent mobile home park.

"At about midnight I heard cats fighting and then about an hour later about one o'clock I heard a noise -- it sounded like a baby crying, and I went out with my husband to look in the woods," explained Magdalena Gregorio Ordonez, a mother of three from Guatemala whose mobile home backs up to the fence. "We used the flashlight on my phone and found what was making the noise. I called 911. It was cold outside. We were concerned for the baby and very sad."

